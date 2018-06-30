Pulse.ng logo
Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday 16

France will take on Argentina, while Uruguay will come up against Portugal

  Published:
Les Bleus are favourites on paper, as they take on Lionel Messi's led Argentina, but the South Americans after struggling to progress through to the round of 16 are expected to rediscover their  form and thrive on good fortunes.

The game will be played at 2:00pm Ghanaian time, 3:00pm in Nigeria and 5:00pm in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

There will fireworks when Cristiano Ronaldo and his men take on a strong Uruguay side.

Uruguay won all their three matches and topped group A, while Portugal finished second to Spain in group B, with five points apiece, but separated by goal difference.

The kick-off time is 6:00pm Ghanaian time, while in Nigeria it will start at 7:00pm and Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya will witness it at 9:00pm.

