Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday 15

World Cup 2018 Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday 15

Matchday 15 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will produce a lot of thrills

  Published: , Refreshed:
play Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday 14
The last round of matches in the group stage will be played simultaneously.

Senegal will be counting on their game against Colombia for redemption. The Senegalese need at least a draw to lift the flag of Africa high as the surviving Africans in the ongoing Mundial.

Colombia can progress through to the knockout stage if they beat Senegal.

Poland who are on their way out of the competition after defeats in their first two games can sink Japan along with them, should they churn out the results in the other group 'G' game

Both games will be played at 2:00pm Ghanaian time, 3:00pm in Nigeria and 5:00pm in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

READ MORE: Pogba flies barber from England to Russia to trim his hair

England will take on Belgium in their battle for the side that finishes on top of group H. Both sides have already booked their places in the round of 16, following wins in their first two games.

On the other hand Tunisia who exited the competition after round two games can at least have solace if they beat leaking Panama, who also ended their campaign following first two defeats before saying good bye with some pride.

The kick-off time is 6:00pm Ghanaian time, while in Nigeria it will start at 7:00pm and Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya will witness it at 9:00pm.

