news

Tottenham midfielder Alli has utilized the time of the three lions to have fun with his girlfriend Ruby Mae in Russia.

Delle Alli was part of the English side that advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in 12 years.

READ ALSO:Anthony Baffoe encourages Gyan to take care of Mensah at Kayserispor

This came after ousting Colombia by 4-3 on penalties following 1-1 draw in the round of 16.

After the squad were and after the squad were afforded some down time on Wednesday ahead of the quarter-final with Sweden this weekend, Mae spent time with her boyfriend at England's Repino base.

Alli took to Instagram story with the caption "So proud"

READ ALSO:World Cup 2018 Player ratings from England's miracle qualification over Colombia

Delle Alli has only had 2 games at the World Cup after he missed the last two group games due to injury before facing Colombia at the knockout stage

Mae, 23, who has been with the Tottenham star for around two years, wore an England shirt with Alli's number 20 on it in the stands at the Spartak Arena.