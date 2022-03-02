Barcelona and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay called Nigerian singer and Afrobeats superstar Davido Live on his official Instagram page on Tuesday.
With Love from PUMA: Barcelona Star Memphis Depay makes a special promise to Davido on Instagram live (Video)
Barcelona Star and latest Puma ambassador Memphis Depay called Afrobeats Superstar Davido on his Instagram live on Tuesday and promised his fellow brand ambassador a gift as well
The two superstars who are global brand ambassadors of popular sportswear brand Puma, talked about music and football in one of the coolest conversations ever.
While speaking, Depay showed love to Davido by showing him a shirt from his upcoming clothing collaboration and promised to give him when it finally launches it.
Davido however responded that he will be surely expecting the apparel from the Barcelona star.
The multi-award winning Award singer also told Depay that he would try and travel down to Spain to watch Barcelona games this season after the Dutch-born Ghanian star told him he'd like to see him in Spain soon.
Davido also mentioned about his friendship with fellow Barcelona and Gabon Star Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang who joined the Catalan club in January on a free-transfer from London club Arsenal and has already scored 5 goals in his first six games for the Blaugrana.
''I will come to Spain and we have to link up because Aubameyang is also my brother and it will be nice to see you guys over there as I am currently in London.'' said Davido.
Davido is currently in London preparing for his concert at the iconic O2 Arena on Saturday, March 5 while Memphis Depay will next be in action for Barcelona on Sunday March 6 away at Elche as the Catalan side continues to push for Champions League ahead of next season under new manager and club legend Xavi.
