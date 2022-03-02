With Love from PUMA: Barcelona Star Memphis Depay makes a special promise to Davido on Instagram live (Video)

The two superstars who are global brand ambassadors of popular sportswear brand Puma, talked about music and football in one of the coolest conversations ever.

Imago

While speaking, Depay showed love to Davido by showing him a shirt from his upcoming clothing collaboration and promised to give him when it finally launches it.

Davido however responded that he will be surely expecting the apparel from the Barcelona star.

Davido raises over Sh42 million after asking fans to Send him Money [Screenshot] Pulse Live Kenya

The multi-award winning Award singer also told Depay that he would try and travel down to Spain to watch Barcelona games this season after the Dutch-born Ghanian star told him he'd like to see him in Spain soon.

Davido also mentioned about his friendship with fellow Barcelona and Gabon Star Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang who joined the Catalan club in January on a free-transfer from London club Arsenal and has already scored 5 goals in his first six games for the Blaugrana.

''I will come to Spain and we have to link up because Aubameyang is also my brother and it will be nice to see you guys over there as I am currently in London.'' said Davido.

Pulse Nigeria