UCL

Watch Samuel Chukwueze breaks hearts of Bayern Munich fans with late goal for Villarreal

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Videos

Samuel Chukwueze was the hero as Villarreal qualified for the Champions League semifinal with a 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich.

Samuel Chukwueze was the hero as Villareal edged Bayern Munich to semifinal ticket
Samuel Chukwueze was the hero as Villareal edged Bayern Munich to semifinal ticket

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Samuel Chukwueze grabbed the headlines as Villarreal qualified for the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Recommended articles

The Yellow Submarine came into the second leg with a 1-0 advantage recorded at home.

The first half was tightly contested as both teams had chances of the counter attack.

Samuel Chukwueze makes Nigerians proud with late goal for Villarreal against Bayern Munich
Samuel Chukwueze makes Nigerians proud with late goal for Villarreal against Bayern Munich Pulse Nigeria

Bayern Munich would go in front as in the 52nd minute when Robert Lewandowski converted a ball through to him by Thomas Muller.

Villarreal were behind with six minutes to go and manager Unai Emery made an attacking change by bringing in Chukwueze in place midfielder Francis Coquelin in the 84th minute.

The game seemed destined for extra-time, but a swift counter attack by Villarreal led to Chukwueze converting a ball through to him by Gerard Moreno at the near post past Manuel Neuer in the 88th minute.

With another goal, Villarreal defended well as they held on for the draw to knock out Bayern Munich one of the favourites for the title,

More from category

  • Samuel Chukwueze was the hero as Villareal edged Bayern Munich to semifinal ticket

    Watch Samuel Chukwueze breaks hearts of Bayern Munich fans with late goal for Villarreal

  • The Super Falcons of Nigeria played out a 2-2 draw against Canada

    Watch highlights of the Super Falcons of Nigeria play out 2-2 draw with Canada

  • The Super Falcons of Nigeria are set for a rematch against Canada in Victoria City

    'Shakara' joins Super Falcons camp, players enjoy ferry ride and train at the University of Victoria pitch

Recommended articles

Watch Samuel Chukwueze breaks hearts of Bayern Munich fans with late goal for Villarreal

Watch Samuel Chukwueze breaks hearts of Bayern Munich fans with late goal for Villarreal

Chukwueze's strike sends Bayern Munich out as Villarreal advance to the semifinal

Chukwueze's strike sends Bayern Munich out as Villarreal advance to the semifinal

Novak Djokovic loses to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his first match since February

Novak Djokovic loses to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his first match since February

3 Basketball rules that would shock a football fan watching the NBA Playoffs

3 Basketball rules that would shock a football fan watching the NBA Playoffs

'I am yet to recover' - NFF boss Amaju Pinnick breaks silence about Super Eagles World Cup failure

'I am yet to recover' - NFF boss Amaju Pinnick breaks silence about Super Eagles World Cup failure

Didier Drogba approved to run for Ivory Coast's Football President

Didier Drogba approved to run for Ivory Coast's Football President

Trending

AWCON

'Shakara' joins Super Falcons camp, players enjoy ferry ride and train at the University of Victoria pitch

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are set for a rematch against Canada in Victoria City
AWCON

Watch highlights of the Super Falcons of Nigeria play out 2-2 draw with Canada

The Super Falcons of Nigeria played out a 2-2 draw against Canada