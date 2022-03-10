UEL

Watch Leon Balogun's explosive header for Rangers in 3-0 victory against vs FK Crvena zvezda [Video]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Videos

Balogun warms up for World Cup qualifier against Ghana with a goal in the Europa League

Leon Balogun scored from a corner kick for Rangers
Leon Balogun scored from a corner kick for Rangers

Super Eagles of Nigeria defender Leon Balogun was on the scoresheet as Rangers defeated FK Crvena zvezda in a first leg Europa League round of 16 fixture played on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Recommended articles

Scottish side Rangers went ahead as early as the 11 minute when James Tavernier converted a penalty.

Leon Balogun was on target for Rangers in the Europa League
Leon Balogun was on target for Rangers in the Europa League Pulse Nigeria

Alfredo Morelos scored in the 15th minute to put Rangers two goals ahead going to the halftime break.

In the 51st minute, Balogun rose the highest near the penalty spot to plant a brilliant header into the right side of the goal from a corner kick by Tavernier.

In the 71st minute, Leon Balogun got himself onto the end of the corner but his header was blocked.

Rangers would hold on to take a three goal advantage against FK Crvena zvezda ahead of the second leg in Serbia scheduled for Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Kelechi Iheanacho scored for Leicester City in the Europa League

    Watch Kelechi Iheanacho's clinical finish for Leicester City in 2-0 victory against Rennes [Video]

  • Leon Balogun scored from a corner kick for Rangers

    Watch Leon Balogun's explosive header for Rangers in 3-0 victory against vs FK Crvena zvezda [Video]

  • Odion Ighalo has a Rolls-Royce Phantom

    Odion Ighalo reminds Nigerians of his wealth, shows off N200m Rolls Royce Phantom

Recommended articles

Tuchel denies hearing 'Abramovich' chants, downplays sanctions on Chelsea

Tuchel denies hearing 'Abramovich' chants, downplays sanctions on Chelsea

Stunning Kelechi Iheanacho goal gives Leicester comfortable first-leg victory over Rennes

Stunning Kelechi Iheanacho goal gives Leicester comfortable first-leg victory over Rennes

Watch Kelechi Iheanacho's clinical finish for Leicester City in 2-0 victory against Rennes [Video]

Watch Kelechi Iheanacho's clinical finish for Leicester City in 2-0 victory against Rennes [Video]

Watch Leon Balogun's explosive header for Rangers in 3-0 victory against vs FK Crvena zvezda [Video]

Watch Leon Balogun's explosive header for Rangers in 3-0 victory against vs FK Crvena zvezda [Video]

Hungry Wolves feast on Emmanuel Dennis' Watford, Etebo returns after 6 months layoff

Hungry Wolves feast on Emmanuel Dennis' Watford, Etebo returns after 6 months layoff

Joe Aribo,Calvin Bassey feature as Leon Balogun puts Rangers in dreamland against Red Star

Joe Aribo,Calvin Bassey feature as Leon Balogun puts Rangers in dreamland against Red Star

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Odion Ighalo reminds Nigerians of his wealth, shows off N200m Rolls Royce Phantom

Odion Ighalo has a Rolls-Royce Phantom