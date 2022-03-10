Watch Leon Balogun's explosive header for Rangers in 3-0 victory against vs FK Crvena zvezda [Video]

Scottish side Rangers went ahead as early as the 11 minute when James Tavernier converted a penalty.

Alfredo Morelos scored in the 15th minute to put Rangers two goals ahead going to the halftime break.

In the 51st minute, Balogun rose the highest near the penalty spot to plant a brilliant header into the right side of the goal from a corner kick by Tavernier.

In the 71st minute, Leon Balogun got himself onto the end of the corner but his header was blocked.