Super Eagles of Nigeria defender Leon Balogun was on the scoresheet as Rangers defeated FK Crvena zvezda in a first leg Europa League round of 16 fixture played on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Watch Leon Balogun's explosive header for Rangers in 3-0 victory against vs FK Crvena zvezda [Video]
Balogun warms up for World Cup qualifier against Ghana with a goal in the Europa League
Scottish side Rangers went ahead as early as the 11 minute when James Tavernier converted a penalty.
Alfredo Morelos scored in the 15th minute to put Rangers two goals ahead going to the halftime break.
In the 51st minute, Balogun rose the highest near the penalty spot to plant a brilliant header into the right side of the goal from a corner kick by Tavernier.
In the 71st minute, Leon Balogun got himself onto the end of the corner but his header was blocked.
Rangers would hold on to take a three goal advantage against FK Crvena zvezda ahead of the second leg in Serbia scheduled for Thursday, March 17, 2022.
More from category
-
Watch Kelechi Iheanacho's clinical finish for Leicester City in 2-0 victory against Rennes [Video]
-
Watch Leon Balogun's explosive header for Rangers in 3-0 victory against vs FK Crvena zvezda [Video]
-
Odion Ighalo reminds Nigerians of his wealth, shows off N200m Rolls Royce Phantom