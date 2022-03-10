Watch Kelechi Iheanacho's clinical finish for Leicester City in 2-0 victory against Rennes [Video]

Iheanacho was named on the bench by Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers for the game at the King Power Stadium.

Pulse Nigeria

Marc Albrighton converted a ball by Harvey Barnes in the 30th minute to give Leicester City the lead which they took to the halftime break.

In the 62nd minute, Iheanacho was introduced in place of Patson Daka. The Nigerian forward was a constant threat for the Foxes against the Serbian side.

Late in additional time, Albrighton provided the second goal for Iheanacho to score.