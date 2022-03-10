UECL

Watch Kelechi Iheanacho's clinical finish for Leicester City in 2-0 victory against Rennes [Video]

The Senior man has found his shooting boots just before the battle between Nigeria and Ghana.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored for Leicester City in the Europa League
Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho was on target for Leicester City as they recorded a 2-0 victory against Rennes in a first leg Europa Conference League round of 16 clash played on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Iheanacho was named on the bench by Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers for the game at the King Power Stadium.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his first goal in the Europa Conference League.
Marc Albrighton converted a ball by Harvey Barnes in the 30th minute to give Leicester City the lead which they took to the halftime break.

In the 62nd minute, Iheanacho was introduced in place of Patson Daka. The Nigerian forward was a constant threat for the Foxes against the Serbian side.

Late in additional time, Albrighton provided the second goal for Iheanacho to score.

The goal means Leicester City travel to France to face Rennes in the second leg scheduled for Thursday, March 17 with a two-goal advantage.

