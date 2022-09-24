Video: Watch Maduka Okoye make costly error in Super Eagles 2-2 draw against home-based Algeria side

Although the test match was not recognized by the world football governing body FIFA, Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro chose to play foreign-based professionals against the home-based Algerian side in the test match.

The Sper Eagles rebuilding after missing out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar would go behind at the halftime break.

Although the team would bounce back in the second half through Alex Iwobi and Cyriel Dessers the game would end in a draw.

Pulse Nigeria

Maduka Okoye makes an error in Super Eagles 2-2 draw

Visuals from the game have now been circulating on social media as Nigerians are disappointed that the Super Eagles could not defeat a selected home-based Algerian side.

In the highlights from the game, it shows that the Super Eagles' first-choice goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was at fault for the first goal by Algeria.

The Watford goalkeeper was given the ball and tried to play out from the back. The Algerian team were under instructions to press Okoye for a retrieval knowing well that he struggles with the ball at his feet.

Okoye would get confused with the ball stuck at his feet as the Algerian team bundled the ball into the net.

Reactions to Okoye's mistake

The mistake leading to the goal by Okoye was not well received by Nigerian football fans.

Pulse Nigeria

Okoye received criticism for his fault and lack of playing time in the Championship with Watford.

There were some that also referenced a mistake in the round of 16 against Tunisia at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon early this year.