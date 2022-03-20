WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Hunger is a bastard' - Reactions as Pastor Taribo West calls on God while praying for Tinubu at 70th birthday celebration [Video]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Videos

Tinubu watches with confusion as Taribo West calls on the host of heaven at Tinubus 70th birthday.

Reactions as Taribo West prays for Tinubu at 70th birthday
Reactions as Taribo West prays for Tinubu at 70th birthday

Former Nigeria's international football players were present at the 70th birthday celebration of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Recommended articles

Players such as Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Peter Rufai, Victor Ikpeba were all at the celebrations.

The players collectively presented Tinubu with an award for his contributions to sports development and democracy in the country.

A statement by the team of Tinubu about the Super Eagles said, "They made the commendation when they visited Tinubu on Saturday in Lagos to congratulate him on his 70th birthday which comes up on March 29.

Super Eagles players celebrate Tinubu on 70th birthday
Super Eagles players celebrate Tinubu on 70th birthday Pulse Nigeria

"Pastor Taribo West prayed that Nigeria be blessed with more kind hearted people like Asiwaju while wishing him well in the presidential race."

"Mentioning their names one by one with their nicknames while playing for the country, Asiwaju Tinubu thanked them for their exploits on the field of play, for putting smiles on the faces of many and for helping to put Nigeria's name on the global map.

"He said the former players gave Nigerians a sense of immense pride and a source of inspiration, particularly the young ones.

"Tinubu said together the former players reflected the spirit of unbreakable team."

A video of Taribo West a former Super Eagles defender praying for Tinubu has now gone viral

See reactions below

Reactions as Taribo West prays for Tinubu at 70th birthday
Reactions as Taribo West prays for Tinubu at 70th birthday Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Taribo West prays for Tinubu at 70th birthday
Reactions as Taribo West prays for Tinubu at 70th birthday Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Taribo West prays for Tinubu at 70th birthday
Reactions as Taribo West prays for Tinubu at 70th birthday Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Taribo West prays for Tinubu at 70th birthday
Reactions as Taribo West prays for Tinubu at 70th birthday Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Reactions as Taribo West prays for Tinubu at 70th birthday

    'Hunger is a bastard' - Reactions as Pastor Taribo West calls on God while praying for Tinubu at 70th birthday celebration [Video]

  • Chelsea beat Middlesbrough 2-0 in FA Cup quarterfinals

    Watch Lukaku and Ziyech send Chelsea to FA Cup semifinals with 2-0 victory against Middlesbrough [Video]

  • Victor Osimhen scored two goals for Napoli against Udinese

    Watch Victor Osimhen warn Ghana with 2 goals for Napoli against Udinese [Video]

Recommended articles

'Hunger is a bastard' - Reactions as Pastor Taribo West calls on God while praying for Tinubu at 70th birthday celebration [Video]

'Hunger is a bastard' - Reactions as Pastor Taribo West calls on God while praying for Tinubu at 70th birthday celebration [Video]

Super Eagles duo Taiwo Awoniyi and Moses Simon suffer painful defeats

Super Eagles duo Taiwo Awoniyi and Moses Simon suffer painful defeats

Maduka Okoye keeps another clean sheet to end excellent March ahead of Ghana qualifier

Maduka Okoye keeps another clean sheet to end excellent March ahead of Ghana qualifier

John Terry confirms plans to buy 10% of Chelsea after only 600 fans watched Middlesbrough game

John Terry confirms plans to buy 10% of Chelsea after only 600 fans watched Middlesbrough game

Watch Lukaku and Ziyech send Chelsea to FA Cup semifinals with 2-0 victory against Middlesbrough [Video]

Watch Lukaku and Ziyech send Chelsea to FA Cup semifinals with 2-0 victory against Middlesbrough [Video]

Okocha, Kanu and Ex-Super Eagles players celebrate Tinubu on 70th birthday [Photos]

Okocha, Kanu and Ex-Super Eagles players celebrate Tinubu on 70th birthday [Photos]

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Watch Victor Osimhen warn Ghana with 2 goals for Napoli against Udinese [Video]

Victor Osimhen scored two goals for Napoli against Udinese
PREMIER LEAGUE

Watch Alex Iwobi score 99th minute winner for Everton against Newcastle United

Alex Iwobi scored the winner for Everton against Newcastle United
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Watch Lukaku and Ziyech send Chelsea to FA Cup semifinals with 2-0 victory against Middlesbrough [Video]

Chelsea beat Middlesbrough 2-0 in FA Cup quarterfinals