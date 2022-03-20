'Hunger is a bastard' - Reactions as Pastor Taribo West calls on God while praying for Tinubu at 70th birthday celebration [Video]

Players such as Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Peter Rufai, Victor Ikpeba were all at the celebrations.

The players collectively presented Tinubu with an award for his contributions to sports development and democracy in the country.

A statement by the team of Tinubu about the Super Eagles said, "They made the commendation when they visited Tinubu on Saturday in Lagos to congratulate him on his 70th birthday which comes up on March 29.

"Pastor Taribo West prayed that Nigeria be blessed with more kind hearted people like Asiwaju while wishing him well in the presidential race."

"Mentioning their names one by one with their nicknames while playing for the country, Asiwaju Tinubu thanked them for their exploits on the field of play, for putting smiles on the faces of many and for helping to put Nigeria's name on the global map.

"He said the former players gave Nigerians a sense of immense pride and a source of inspiration, particularly the young ones.

"Tinubu said together the former players reflected the spirit of unbreakable team."

A video of Taribo West a former Super Eagles defender praying for Tinubu has now gone viral

