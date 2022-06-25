VIDEO: Top 5 Premier League goals scored by Nigerian players (Part 1)

Some of the best Nigerian players in history have strutted their stuff in the English top-flight and have as such produced some great goals in the process.
Here are five wonderful Premier League goals scored by Nigerians in no particular order.
Kelechi Iheanacho v Tottenham
On the final day of the 2017/18 season, Leicester City lost 5-4 to Tottenham at Wembley Stadium in what was an all-time Premier League match.
Kelechi Iheanacho received the ball from near the centre circle and shrugged off the challenge of Vincent Wanyama before driving home a long-range effort into the top corner past the helpless Hugo Lloris.
Wilfred Ndidi v Stoke City
Wilfred Ndidi joined Leicester City in January 2017 and had to wait till April to score his first league goal for the club and boy was it worth the wait, to help his team to a 2-0 home win against Stoke City.
The defensive midfielder received the ball in a non-threatening area and set himself up with a great first touch and then fired a superb shot into the top corner from about 30 yards out to give Leicester City the lead.
Finidi George v Sunderland
30-year-old Finidi George joined Ipswich Town in the twilight of his career and had a decent first season, scoring six Premier League goals in the 2001/02 season.
The pick of the bunch came in a 5-0 thrashing of Sunderland, the Super Eagles legend connected with a nice pass and scored an audacious chip from outside the box.
Jay-Jay Okocha v West Ham
Nigerian legend Jay-Jay Okocha scored a wonderful goal to help Bolton defeat West Ham 1-0 and was ultimately the difference between survival and relegation in the 2002/03 season.
Okocha recovered the ball in his own half and went on an incredible solo run, shaking off challenges before firing the ball into the top corner in the 38th minute to spark scenes of wild celebration at the Reebok Stadium.
Kanu Nwankwo v Chelsea
This is not a ranking but if it was, then this goal would be undoubtedly number one, Kanu Nwankwo’s famous hat-trick in Arsenal’s 3-2 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in 1999.
The Nigerian single-handedly brought Arsenal back from the dead with a hat-trick while they trailed 2-0 and the third and final goal…jawdropping!!! “Ohhhh Kan-u believe it?!!!
