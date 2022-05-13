PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester City unveil new statue of Sergio Aguero at Etihad Stadium

Tosin Abayomi
After dribbling Taye Taiwo to score, Aguero's 93rd minute goal for Man City against QPR has been immortalized with a statue.

Sergio Aguero unveils new Manchester City statue
On Friday, May 13 Manchester City Football Club unveiled a permanent statue of Club legend Sergio Aguero at the Etihad Stadium.

The statue of Aguero comes on the 10 year anniversary of the Manchester City's first Premier League title.

Aguero scored the winning goal when he dribbled past Nigerian defender Taye Taiwo to score and create an iconic ‘93:20’ moment.

Check out photos of Sergio Aguero's Manchester City statue
The statue of Aguero joins that of other club legends Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

While at Manchester City Aguero win five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and six League Cups.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak the Chairman of Manchester City stated the importance of Aguero's statue at the club.

He said, “Sergio Aguero’s contribution to Manchester City in a defining era for the Club cannot be overstated.

Check out photos of Sergio Aguero's Manchester City statue
"He is without doubt one of the greatest players that has ever played the game.

"When our fans think of Sergio, they are immediately drawn to the iconic moment of 93:20 and the goal that secured the Club’s first league title in 44 years, but as his record of 260 goals for the Club demonstrates, his legacy and impact at Manchester City go far beyond that.

"It is only fitting that Sergio has been recognized with a statue of his own, in celebration and honour of his accomplishments in one of the most important chapters of Manchester City’s rich and long history.”

Aguero joined La Liga giants Barcelona from Manchester City at the start of the season.

However due to a heart complication, the Argentine striker is now retired still in the prime of his career.

Sergio Aguero unveils new Manchester City statue
Aguero was in attendance to unveil his statue and was given a warm reception by the fans.

Manchester City will try to clinch the Premier League in the final fixture at away at home against Aston Villa on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

