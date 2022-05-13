Manchester City unveil new statue of Sergio Aguero at Etihad Stadium

The statue of Aguero comes on the 10 year anniversary of the Manchester City's first Premier League title.

Aguero scored the winning goal when he dribbled past Nigerian defender Taye Taiwo to score and create an iconic ‘93:20’ moment.

The statue of Aguero joins that of other club legends Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

While at Manchester City Aguero win five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and six League Cups.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak the Chairman of Manchester City stated the importance of Aguero's statue at the club.

He said, “Sergio Aguero’s contribution to Manchester City in a defining era for the Club cannot be overstated.

"He is without doubt one of the greatest players that has ever played the game.

"When our fans think of Sergio, they are immediately drawn to the iconic moment of 93:20 and the goal that secured the Club’s first league title in 44 years, but as his record of 260 goals for the Club demonstrates, his legacy and impact at Manchester City go far beyond that.

"It is only fitting that Sergio has been recognized with a statue of his own, in celebration and honour of his accomplishments in one of the most important chapters of Manchester City’s rich and long history.”

Aguero joined La Liga giants Barcelona from Manchester City at the start of the season.

However due to a heart complication, the Argentine striker is now retired still in the prime of his career.

Aguero was in attendance to unveil his statue and was given a warm reception by the fans.