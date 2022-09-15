Kids' reaction to meeting Lionel Messi in Israel is priceless [Video]

Tosin Abayomi
'Everybody wants Messi' - Reactions as kids all want to hug Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi was in action for Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

The 35-year-old forward featured for 90 minutes as PSG recorded a 3-1 victory away against Maccabi Haifa in their second Champions League group stage fixture.

Messi equalized for PSG in the 37th minute as they went to the halftime break.

The Argentine maestro also provided an assist for Kylian Mbappe to put PSG ahead in the 69th minute.

Lionel Messi was in action for Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League
Messi rose to the top of the trends after the game not just because of his performance.

The former Barcelona man is regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

While Messi came onto the pitch for the game, the kids with PSG were amazed.

Messi rose to the top of the trends after the game
Their jaws dropped getting to meet Messi on a pitch in Israel. The kids rushed to hug the PSG star with smiles in a video that has since gone viral.

The kids' admiration is just another reminder of how long Messi has played an impact on the game.

