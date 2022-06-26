VIDEO: Top 5 Premier League goals scored by Nigerian players (Part 3)

Here are five wonderful Premier League goals scored by Nigerians in no particular order.

Victor Moses v Leicester City

Super Eagles winger Victor Moses was enjoying a resurgent season as Chelsea charged to the league title in 2016/17.

He scored thrice in the league that season but the goal against Leicester City was the pick of the bunch, connecting brilliantly with Nathaniel Chalobah to finish off a superb team goal.

Efan Ekoku v Everton

In September 1993, Norwich City striker Efan Ekoku became the first player to score four goals in a single Premier League game.

But the fourth goal against Everton was the most memorable as Ekoku chipped an onrushing defender and rounded the goalkeeper to finish off the great sequence.

Sone Aluko v Newcastle

Sone Aluko’s goal is up there with the very best both aesthetically and in terms of importance as it was a late game-winner in Hull City's 3-2 win away at Newcastle.

The winger was waiting patiently on the edge of the box as George Boyd put a cross in which was caught perfectly on a brilliantly controlled volley.

Kanu Nwankwo v Middlesbrough

Arsenal thrashed Middlesbrough 6-1 away from home in 1999 and Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo stamped himself on the game with a wonderful backheel goal.

Kanu had been involved in the build-up play and when the cross came in slightly behind him, the lanky Nigerian readjusted his body in an unorthodox fashion to finish the chance with his backheel.

Kelechi Iheanacho v Burnley

Leicester City were trailing1-0 away at Burnley when Kelechi Iheanacho scored an absolute beauty of a goal to tie up the scores.