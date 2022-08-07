Kamaru Usman's younger brother Mohammed crowned UFC TUF Champion [Photos/Video]

The younger Usman took on Zac Pauga in The Ultimate Fighter on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) is an MMA competition produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The 2022 instalment of the TUF featured current UFC women's featherweight champion Amanda Nunes for Team Nunez taking on UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Peña for Team Pena.

Mohammed Usman crowned TUF 30 champion

Mohammed Usman was fighting for Team Pena in the heavyweight division.

En route to the final, Mohammed Usman defeated Mitchell Sipe by unanimous decision, then Eduardo Perez by Split Decision.

In the final of TUF 30, Usman recorded a vicious knockout victory against Zac Pauga from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After a tentative first round, Usman moved in quickly in the second round and was willing to exchange.

It was a violent finish but Usman hammered down Pauga to win. Mohammed now has a professional MMA record of 8-2.

It is a huge achievement for Mohammed as his brother Kamaru is the reigning UFC welterweight champion and will feature in the upcoming movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Kamaru celebrated the success of his younger brother on social media as he posted a message that said, "First family of TUF winners 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 congratulations @umohammed97 #TUFChamp."

Kamaru was also TUF champion back in 2018 as he defeated Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision.