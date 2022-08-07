Kamaru Usman's younger brother Mohammed crowned UFC TUF Champion [Photos/Video]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Videos

Kamaru Usman and younger brother Mohammed Usman become the first family to have two TUF Champions in UFC history.

Kamaru Usman's younger brother Mohammed crowned UFC TUF Champion
Kamaru Usman's younger brother Mohammed crowned UFC TUF Champion

Nigerian-American professional mixed martial artist Kamarudeen Usman was in attendance to watch younger brother Mohammed Usman take on Zac Pauga.

The younger Usman took on Zac Pauga in The Ultimate Fighter on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) is an MMA competition produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The 2022 instalment of the TUF featured current UFC women's featherweight champion Amanda Nunes for Team Nunez taking on UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Peña for Team Pena.

ALSO READ - Kamaru Usman sends warning to Jake Paul and Canelo

Kamaru Usman boasts ahead of rematch with Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman engages in brutal exchange with Canelo Alvarez about potential fight

Kamaru Usman was also TUF champion back in 2018
Kamaru Usman was also TUF champion back in 2018 Pulse Nigeria

Mohammed Usman was fighting for Team Pena in the heavyweight division.

En route to the final, Mohammed Usman defeated Mitchell Sipe by unanimous decision, then Eduardo Perez by Split Decision.

In the final of TUF 30, Usman recorded a vicious knockout victory against Zac Pauga from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mohammed Usman defeated Zac Pauga to become UFC TUF Champion
Mohammed Usman defeated Zac Pauga to become UFC TUF Champion Pulse Nigeria

After a tentative first round, Usman moved in quickly in the second round and was willing to exchange.

It was a violent finish but Usman hammered down Pauga to win. Mohammed now has a professional MMA record of 8-2.

It is a huge achievement for Mohammed as his brother Kamaru is the reigning UFC welterweight champion and will feature in the upcoming movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Kamaru celebrated the success of his younger brother on social media as he posted a message that said, "First family of TUF winners 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 congratulations @umohammed97 #TUFChamp."

Kamaru now looks forward to his fight headlining UFC 278 in a rematch against Leon Edwards
Kamaru now looks forward to his fight headlining UFC 278 in a rematch against Leon Edwards Pulse Nigeria

Kamaru was also TUF champion back in 2018 as he defeated Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision.

Kamaru now looks forward to his fight headlining UFC 278 in a rematch against Leon Edwards scheduled to take place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City Utah on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Kamaru Usman's younger brother Mohammed crowned UFC TUF Champion

    Kamaru Usman's younger brother Mohammed crowned UFC TUF Champion [Photos/Video]

  • Guardiola explains why Messi is the best player ever to Manchester City stars [Video]

    Guardiola explains why Messi is the best player ever to Manchester City stars [Video]

  • Jules Koundé explains choosing Barcelona ahead of Chelsea

    Jules Koundé explains choosing Barcelona ahead of Chelsea [Video]

Recommended articles

Kamaru Usman's younger brother Mohammed crowned UFC TUF Champion [Photos/Video]

Kamaru Usman's younger brother Mohammed crowned UFC TUF Champion [Photos/Video]

Team Nigeria now have 9 Gold, 8 Silver, 13 Bronze at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Team Nigeria now have 9 Gold, 8 Silver, 13 Bronze at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Awoniyi's Nottingham Forest and Aribo's Southampton are among the Premier League 2022/23 relegation contenders

Awoniyi's Nottingham Forest and Aribo's Southampton are among the Premier League 2022/23 relegation contenders

'Not good enough' - Aribo's manager lashes out following 4-1 defeat to Tottenham

'Not good enough' - Aribo's manager lashes out following 4-1 defeat to Tottenham

Sanusi makes season debut as Porto cruise to 5-1 victory over lowly Maritimo

Sanusi makes season debut as Porto cruise to 5-1 victory over lowly Maritimo

Italy star wants Victor Osimhen to become Napoli's leader

Italy star wants Victor Osimhen to become Napoli's leader

Trending

Jules Koundé explains choosing Barcelona ahead of Chelsea
LA LIGA

Jules Koundé explains choosing Barcelona ahead of Chelsea [Video]

Kamaru Usman's younger brother Mohammed crowned UFC TUF Champion

Kamaru Usman's younger brother Mohammed crowned UFC TUF Champion [Photos/Video]

Reactions as Barcelona beat New York Red Bulls 2-0 to wrap up USA pre-season tour

Reactions as Barcelona beat New York Red Bulls 2-0 to wrap up USA pre-season tour [Video]

Guardiola explains why Messi is the best player ever to Manchester City stars [Video]

Guardiola explains why Messi is the best player ever to Manchester City stars [Video]