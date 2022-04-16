Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme returns to train with Wolves 4 years after retirement

Wolves announced the return of Ikeme with a video on their social media platforms.

Pulse Nigeria

Along with the video was a message that said, "Meeting faces old and new 💛We invited @Carl_Ikeme back to Compton to train with our first-team.'

Another post which showed Ikeme training with Wolves first-choice goalkeeper José Sá said, "So good to have @carlikeme back at Compton 💛 Go to our story to watch behind the scenes!'

Following his 12-month battle with acute leukaemia, Ikeme made the decision to retire from football after consultation with medical experts.

Ikeme was selected as the 24th man of the Super Eagles to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Since the decision to retire was made, Ikeme has continued with his recovery and has now made significant progress.

Even though Ikeme did not participate at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the football world rallied behind him.

Super Eagles group opponents Iceland, sent a jersey to Ikeme who was at the time battling a serious condition.