Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme returns to train with Wolves 4 years after retirement

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has returned to training with Premier League giants Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Wolves announced the return of Ikeme with a video on their social media platforms.
Along with the video was a message that said, "Meeting faces old and new 💛We invited @Carl_Ikeme back to Compton to train with our first-team.'
Another post which showed Ikeme training with Wolves first-choice goalkeeper José Sá said, "So good to have @carlikeme back at Compton 💛 Go to our story to watch behind the scenes!'
Following his 12-month battle with acute leukaemia, Ikeme made the decision to retire from football after consultation with medical experts.
Since the decision to retire was made, Ikeme has continued with his recovery and has now made significant progress.
Even though Ikeme did not participate at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the football world rallied behind him.
Super Eagles group opponents Iceland, sent a jersey to Ikeme who was at the time battling a serious condition.
Ikeme continues to work his way back and was greeted by the Wolves players before being ushered to train with the team.
