Anthony Joshua explains how criminal record impacts United States visit

English professional boxer of Nigerian descent Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua OBE has explained his criminal record.

Joshua a two-time unified heavyweight boxing champion had encounters with the law growing up in the United Kingdom.

As a teenager, Joshua was charged with fighting and other illicit activities in Reading Prison for two weeks.

His high-profile situation with the law happened in 2011 when the police pulled him over in a Mercedes-Benz and found a sports bag with a sizeable amount of cannabis.

Joshua was with the Great Britain boxing team on wages and the incident went viral and almost cost him a spot at the 2012 Olympics in London.

Joshua went on to win a gold medal in the super heavyweight event of the Olympics, turned professional, and became world champion.

In a message on his official Snapchat account, Joshua explained to his followers how his past affects him to this day.

According to Joshua, every time he travels to the United States of America (USA) the border protection invites him to question his past.

He said, "You can't run away from your past, everytime I step into the US, they call me into the US customs or border protection.

&ldquo;Luckily, some things on my criminal record aren't too severe and they don't stop me from actually entering the US.

"But every time I enter the US, they call me in for questioning and it's tedious and it's time-consuming.

&ldquo;So young kids I'm just saying, while you may be coming up, whatever you may be doing, even if it's getting into a fight outside the club because you're drunk.

Joshua after a second loss to Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia is expected to return to the ring in early 2023 with Deonaty Wilder and Dillian Whyte as potential opponents.

