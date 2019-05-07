Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho drew the ire of Liverpool fans on Monday night after he missed a chance to score against Manchester City in a Premier League game.

Liverpool fans watched the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Leicester City at the Etihad hoping for City to drop points.

They almost got their wish in the 87th minute when Hamza Choudhury put Iheanacho through on goal but despite the passing getting on his favourite left foot, the Nigerian dragged his effort off target.

City went on to take all the three points which got them back to the top of the Premier League table with just one game to play.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the miss with some suggesting he was helping out his former side.

It has been another underwhelming season for Iheanacho who has failed to score in 25 league games for Leicester City.

He has managed just one goal this season in 30 games.