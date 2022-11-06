Ligue 1: Terem Moffi's super strike not enough to derail PSG title charge

Moffi was on target as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Lorient 2-1 at Le Moustoir on Sunday afternoon.

AFP

The 23-year-old scored a stunning goal in the second half to cancel out Neymar's first half opener for the defending champions.

However, the goal was not enough to earn the gallant Lorient a share of the spoils at home as PSG snatched all three points thanks to defender Danilo.

Moffi has now scored nine goals in 12 matches this season in the Ligue 1 for Lorient.

Danilo saves PSG blushes

French champions PSG have extended their winning streak to six matches after a rather narrow win at Lorient.

Centre-back Danilo was the hero of the day the Ligue 1 leaders after his late goal saw them overcome a stubborn Lorient.

Brazilian forward Neymar capitalised on a goalkeeping error to put PSG in front in the first half.

Lorient got back into the game in the second half courtesy of superb Moffi strike.

With nine minutes to go, Danilo sealed the win with an excellent header from a corner to help PSG extend their winning streak to six matches.

