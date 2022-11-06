Ligue 1: Terem Moffi's super strike not enough to derail PSG title charge

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Super Eagles

The Super Eagles forward is back on the score sheet in the French Ligue 1.

Terem Moffi celebrates with teammates.
Nigerian international Terem Moffi is back amongst the goals for his French club FC Lorient in the Ligue 1.

Moffi was on target as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Lorient 2-1 at Le Moustoir on Sunday afternoon.

Merem charges at the PSG defense.
The 23-year-old scored a stunning goal in the second half to cancel out Neymar's first half opener for the defending champions.

However, the goal was not enough to earn the gallant Lorient a share of the spoils at home as PSG snatched all three points thanks to defender Danilo.

Moffi has now scored nine goals in 12 matches this season in the Ligue 1 for Lorient.

French champions PSG have extended their winning streak to six matches after a rather narrow win at Lorient.

Centre-back Danilo was the hero of the day the Ligue 1 leaders after his late goal saw them overcome a stubborn Lorient.

Brazilian forward Neymar capitalised on a goalkeeping error to put PSG in front in the first half.

Lorient got back into the game in the second half courtesy of superb Moffi strike.

With nine minutes to go, Danilo sealed the win with an excellent header from a corner to help PSG extend their winning streak to six matches.

Danilo headed the winner for PSG.
With the win, PSG also extended their lead at the top of the table to five points.

