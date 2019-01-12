Steph Curry led ﻿reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors﻿ as they beat the Chicago Bulls 146-109 in an encounter played on Saturday, January 12.

Steph moved into the top three of the all time three point list with 28 points.

He had help from Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant who both dropped 30 and 22 points respectively at the Oracle Arena.

Lakers lose to Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers lost 113-95 to the Utah Jazz without star player LeBron James.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 33 points.

NBA results

The Portland Trail blazers beat the Charlotte Hornets 127-96 thanks to 30 points from CJ McCollum.

Rookie Luka Doncic put up 29 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-115.

James Harden recorded 43 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in three quarters as the Houston Rockets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 141-113.

The Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 121-106, the Washington Wizards beat the Milwaukee Bucks 113-106.

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia Sixers 123-121, while the Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 122-105.