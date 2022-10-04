Xavi charges Barcelona to fight for 2nd place against Inter Milan

Inter Milan and Barcelona have both lost 2-0 to Bundesliga side Bayern Munich in their first two group games.

While Bayern Munich have six points to top the group, Barcelona and Inter Milan both have three points.

Both Barcelona and Inter Milan beat Viktoria Plzen to record three points ahead of the clash at the San Siro.

Xavi on Inter Milan

Ahead of the clash against Inter Milan, Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has admitted that both teams are finished to finish as runners-up to Bayern Munich.

Xavi at the pre-match press conference conceded that Bayern Munich will finish in first place in the group and book their place in the quarterfinals after a home and away fixture against Viktoria Plzen.

The former Barcelona midfielder then stressed the importance of the clash at the San Siro against Inter Milan to their hopes of progressing to the next stage by playing like they have done all season.

He said, "It looks like we are going to fight for second place in the group against Inter. We both lost against Bayern and we've got it in our heads that we can't fail."

"We're not going to change our system against Inter. Our DNA is to dominate, we can do it with a back three defense, with full-backs.

“We are adapting to strengthen our methodology. We'll try to defend well and attack better because it's a very important game."