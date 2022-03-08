WHAT'S BUZZIN

''Worse than Ole!' - Reactions as Iwobi avoids wrath of Everton fans but not Frank Lampard following Spurs drubbing

David Ben
Reactions trailed Frank Lampard and his Everton side following their shambolic display as they were annihilated by Tottenham Hotspur without Alex Iwobi on Monday night

Fans have hit out at Frank Lampard after his Everton side lost heavily to Tottenham on Monday night
Nigerian International Alex Iwobi was missing in action as Everton were humiliated 5-0 away at Tottenham on Monday night March 7, in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old foward was an unsused substitute for 90 minutes as the Toffees just had no answer for Antonio Conte's men having gone down 3-0 in the first-half after an unfortunate own goal from Everton defender Michael Keane opened the scoring in the 14th minute before Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane further stretched the home team's lead before the break.

The second-half produced more of the same as Tottenham added a fourth and fifth as Frank Lampard's men were demolished at White Hart Line.

Frank Lampard looks on as Everton were thrashed by Tottenham at White Hart Lane on Monday
Following the disappointing result for Everton. Fans have reacted on Twitter aiming subtle digs at Frank Lampard and his side after the game on Monday.

See Reactions below:

Fans on social media have continued to troll Lampard after heavy defeat against Tottenham
More reactions to Frank Lampard's Everton team
Reactions from Everton loss to Tottenham on Friday
More Nigerians react to Frank Lampard and Everton's embarrassing display on Monday night
Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi could appear for Everton as they host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday March 13 in a crucial Premier League clash.

