COMMENT

Why Tech Startups are needed in Nigerian (School) Sports

Authors:

Contributor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The presence of tech startups at the last NUGA represented a sign of an opportunity that is desperately needed in the Nigerian school sports ecosystem.

What tech entrepreneurs should focus on over the next two years to be successful
What tech entrepreneurs should focus on over the next two years to be successful

Seven years ago, my palms were sweaty in the well air-conditioned arena, my combat gloves dripping, making mini puddles on the cold floor. I heard my name over the PA system as the announcer routinely reminded the audience which fighters would be going in next to compete at the Chosun University Gymnasium in Gwangju, South Korea.

Recommended articles

I had captained the Nigerian contingent to the World University Olympics and would go on that day to lose a defining bout but also gain hands down the best experience of my sporting career.

Nigerian sports peaked at the Atlanta 96 Olympic Games and has remained the fondest Olympic memory for the country to date, six attempts after. Remarkably at the most recent Olympic games, Tokyo 2020, Nigeria won two medals (Ese Brume’s bronze in the Long Jump event, and Blessing Oborududu’s silver medal in Wrestling).

Ese Brume (MUSTAFA ABUMUNES/AFP via Getty Images)
Ese Brume (MUSTAFA ABUMUNES/AFP via Getty Images) Getty Image

However, in the same competition, a total of five Nigerians, who represented other countries, won medals for their adopted nations. This validates the opinion that we have the human resource to compete at top levels but just needs to add the missing piece – a functional system of barest minimums.

ALSO READ: 10 HISTORIC MOMENTS IN NIGERIAN SPORTS

The euphoria from the just concluded Nigerian University Games and hosted by the University of Lagos, dubbed UNILAG NUGA 2022, is yet to pass. Excited winners, new friendships, and new future stars discovered. NUGA has proven to be a credible avenue for raising nation builders, on the sports level and as contributors to other aspects of society.

Winners of the last six NUGA editions and Defending champions, UNIPORT during the March Past. (Photo Credit: Latifat Adebayo Ohio)
Winners of the last six NUGA editions and Defending champions, UNIPORT during the March Past. (Photo Credit: Latifat Adebayo Ohio) Pulse Nigeria

Former NBA star and NUGA alumni, Olumide Oyedeji has gone on to directly impact over 40,000 young lives with works from his foundation, the Olumide Oyedeji Foundation (OOYF), while the present Technical Director of one of Switzerland’s biggest football clubs, Grasshopper Club Zurich, who also played for the Super Eagles, and former Premier League player, Seyi Olofinjana is yet another NUGA Alumni. The list goes on.

ALSO READ: 3 INTERESTING NIGERIA UNIVERSITY GAMES FACTS YOU MUST KNOW

I was really fascinated by the interest and support from Tech Startups at UNILAG NUGA 2022. While it was still at a very low level, their presence represents a sign of an opportunity that the Nigerian school sports ecosystem desperately needs.

  • The JJC App 

This is a navigation app that gave visibility to micro/small businesses, and served as the official navigation guide for the event, helping hundreds of athletes with finding their ways to events and other businesses around, while also providing result updates, fixtures, and announcements, in addition to the adoption of five (5) athletes (who went on to win 14 medals in total) from separate schools/sports as ambassadors.

JJP App
JJP App Pulse Nigeria
  • BetDemand

A brilliant no-loss crypto betting product also created branded Jerseys used by the host male football team, UNILAG as a show of support.

A table tennis player at the NUGA
A table tennis player at the NUGA Pulse Nigeria

This move was replicated by TomxCredit for the Yusuf Maitama Sule University’s football team and The JJC App for the UNIBEN male football team & The Benson Idahosa University female basketball side.

It wasn’t just branded content and ambassadorial roles.

ALSO READ: 7 OF THE BEST FASHIONABLE SCHOOLS IN NIGERIA

  • Edutech

Renowned for its great work in the EdTech field, offered scholarships, talks on career paths, and options for student loans for further studies. Two students were awarded scholarships for a Data Analysis (one of the world’s most sought-after skills) certification course. Expresso offered food tokens to winners of specially crafted online games to keep the athletes engaged.

Edu Tech
Edu Tech Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria has a very youthful population more than half of the people in Nigeria are below the age of 19. Over 2 million students are enrolled in Universities around Nigeria today, the number increases when you add the students in Polytechnics and colleges of education.

Seyi Olofinjana
Seyi Olofinjana Pulse Nigeria

In secondary schools, you have nothing less than 10 million students across the country. In simple terms, Nigeria has the potential to be a sporting world power with some intentional and strategic work.

The school sports system on all levels is nowhere near the level it should be. Functional school sports ecosystems like the NCAA (USA), Koshien (Japan), and more recently, CUBA (China) have shown a template that has brought resounding success.

Ejimofor Anosike is ready for the NCAA
Ejimofor Anosike is ready for the NCAA Pulse Nigeria

While it is admittedly the efforts or productivity from the government end of sports falls very short of expected standards, there is a glimmer of hope if we employ a community-building model where the help of the government or lack of it will not get in the way of what we create.

I call on fellow tech startup founders/teams to join this cause. The Sporting Lagos Football Club is a good example of what we can create when we go all in. We must however avoid the usual trap of thinking football is the only path to take.

Fans at the Sporting Lagos game
Fans at the Sporting Lagos game Pulse Nigeria
Sporting Lagos gave the Teslim Balogun Stadium a colourful feel (Twitter/@xDeji)
Sporting Lagos gave the Teslim Balogun Stadium a colourful feel (Twitter/@xDeji) Twitter

NUGA (much credit to their forward-minded leadership) for example, includes about 20 different sports. If we partner with these relevant associations, we can create/rejuvenate functional school games and events on all levels where our young talents compete regularly and with good standards while getting proper welfare and becoming stars in their various corners.

ALSO READ: ALL THE TOP MOMENTS YOU MISSED FROM UNILAG NUGA 2022

To do this, one can adopt a school athlete, a sport, a competition, or whatever ways you can support because we must come together to build this if it must work.

This, in turn, will create jobs in more ways than one, reduce crime, improve standards of living, and long term, Nigeria’s performances at all levels of the sport. We have an opportunity today to create more Olumide Oyedejis, more Olofinjanas, and more Olusoji Fasubas. There’s an inexhaustible pool of talent here and this is one of the many ways we can see the adequate use of Nigeria’s human capital.

Blessing Okagbare and Olusoji Fasuba
Blessing Okagbare and Olusoji Fasuba ece-auto-gen

On a personal level, competing at NUGA led to a series of events that gave me some of the best experiences in my life, as mentioned earlier. There were also bad experiences that came from neglect or lack of interest from official quarters.

I once needed a GoFundMe to represent Nigeria at the world taekwondo championships. In retrospect, I think about how much life would have been better if more corporate hands got involved in sports beyond aesthetics, and if athletes were treated more like humans.

Fixing the school sports ecosystem may not solve every problem, but it will do a lot of good for the youths, various sports, the people, and the general progress of the country.

Authors:

Contributor Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

More from category

  • Osimhen, Simon and Chukwueze all scored for their clubs

    Watch Super Eagles stars Osimhen, Chukwueze and Simon score for their clubs

  • What tech entrepreneurs should focus on over the next two years to be successful

    Why Tech Startups are needed in Nigerian (School) Sports

  • Burna Boy and Kamaru Usman teamed up at One Night in Space concert

    'African Giants' - Burna Boy teams up with Kamaru Usman at MSG concert

Recommended articles

Watch Super Eagles stars Osimhen, Chukwueze and Simon score for their clubs

Watch Super Eagles stars Osimhen, Chukwueze and Simon score for their clubs

Why Tech Startups are needed in Nigerian (School) Sports

Why Tech Startups are needed in Nigerian (School) Sports

'African Giants' - Burna Boy teams up with Kamaru Usman at MSG concert

'African Giants' - Burna Boy teams up with Kamaru Usman at MSG concert

Katie Taylor beats Amanda Serrano to make history at Madison Square Garden

Katie Taylor beats Amanda Serrano to make history at Madison Square Garden

Nigeria's Flamingoes beat Egypt 2-0 in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier

Nigeria's Flamingoes beat Egypt 2-0 in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier

Umar Sadiq helps Almeria take another positive step towards La Liga promotion

Umar Sadiq helps Almeria take another positive step towards La Liga promotion

Trending

WAFU CUP

'How is he less than 20-year-old? 'Nigerians react to Flying Eagles players called up by Ladan Bosso

Reactions to Flying Eagles players called by Ladan Bosso

Watch Nigerian-born David Adeleye knockout Chris Healey in undercard fight at Wembley Stadium

David Adeleye defeated Chris Healey at Wembley before the Fury vs Whyte clash
UCL

Crouch explains why Chukwueze only touched the ball 14 times against Liverpool

Chukwueze was not good as Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 at Anfield

Burna Boy headlines 8 Nigerian celebrities who are Manchester United fans

Pulse Sports reviews 8 Nigerian celebrities who are Manchester United fans