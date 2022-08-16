SUPER EAGLES

Why Napoli's Victor Osimhen mocked Verona fans with a 'funny' celebration

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Nigerian was at his absolute best as Napoli kicked off the season in some style at Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Victor Osimhen was on target as Napoli kicked off their Serie A campaign with an emphatic win
SSC Napoli striker Victor Osimhen had fun in his first game of the Serie A season and showed his host Hellas Verona and its fans hell on Sunday.

The Super Eagles' number one striker made fun of the home supporters after he scored his first goal of the season to help Napoli to a flying start to the new campaign.

Victor Osimhen mocks Hellas Verona fans.
Osimhen scored the second goal of the day as Napoli completed a 5-2 demolition of Verona to start the Serie A season excellently.

After his goal, the 23-year-old went on to celebrate with his teammates before having time to mock the noisy home fans with a funny hand gesture on his face.

Osimhen (Twitter/Victor Osimhen)
He will go on to add an assist after setting up Politano with an outstanding backheel layoff to wrap up an excellent centre-forward display.

Victor Osimhen mocks Hellas Verona fans.
The reason behind the Osimhen celebration after his first goal of the season at Verona has emerged.

Verona was handed a stadium ban last season following racist chants aimed at the Nigerian international and his former teammate, Kalidou Koulibaly, who has now swapped the Italian league for the English Premier League.

Victor Osimhen scored one and assisted one for Napoli.
The home fans have come to be known for their racist tendencies following past events one of which was around former Inter Milan star, Mario Balotelli.

Therefore, after scoring the goal, Osimhen had to let the fans know that he hadn't forgotten as he helped Napoli inflict pain on the supporters on the opening weekend of the season.

