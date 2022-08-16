Why Napoli's Victor Osimhen mocked Verona fans with a 'funny' celebration

The Super Eagles' number one striker made fun of the home supporters after he scored his first goal of the season to help Napoli to a flying start to the new campaign.

Osimhen scored the second goal of the day as Napoli completed a 5-2 demolition of Verona to start the Serie A season excellently.

After his goal, the 23-year-old went on to celebrate with his teammates before having time to mock the noisy home fans with a funny hand gesture on his face.

He will go on to add an assist after setting up Politano with an outstanding backheel layoff to wrap up an excellent centre-forward display.

Osimhen's celebration explained

The reason behind the Osimhen celebration after his first goal of the season at Verona has emerged.

Verona was handed a stadium ban last season following racist chants aimed at the Nigerian international and his former teammate, Kalidou Koulibaly, who has now swapped the Italian league for the English Premier League.

The home fans have come to be known for their racist tendencies following past events one of which was around former Inter Milan star, Mario Balotelli.