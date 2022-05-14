'Why MOUNT your energy on me?' - Simi's and other reactions as Chelsea conclude FA Cup heartbreak trilogy

Pulse Nigeria

Jurgen Klopp's men were looking to continue their chase for a quadruple this season while Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side were hoping to avoid a repeat of their Carabao cup encounter earlier where the Blues lost to the former on penalties.

However, lightening struck twice as Chelsea were once again defeated by the Anfield outfit.

Imago

The first-half began with Liverpool largely dominating proceedings, creating chances but failing to finish in the final third.

Chelsea equally managed a few chances as well although, the Blues saw less of the ball in the first 45.

First Half

Chelsea's best chance of the first-half came from Marcos Alonso who's attempt was saved at close range by Alisson in the 28th minute.

In a minor blow for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah would eventually be substituted in the 33rd minute after picking up a slight injury as Jurgen Klopp will be hoping the Egyptian attacker isn't facing a spell on the sidelines and would be available for their Champions league final clash against Real Madrid later this month.

Imago

Salah's replacement Diogo Jota spurned a glorious chance to open the scoring at Wembley in stoppage time of the first-half before Romelu Lukaku blazed his attempt well over the other end as both sides headed into the break with the scores dead locked.

Second half & Extra Time

The second-half was more of the same as both sides continued to search for the opener.

However, after an intense second 45 of back and forths between both sides, a winner couldn't emerge in regular time and fans had to wait for extra-time.

The fiercely contested final seemed all set up for a similar script that played out in the Carabao cup final in February where a winner had to be decided on penalties.

However, Liverpool prevailed on penalties despite Edou Mendy saving Sadio Mane's penalty to level the scores at 4-4 after Blues skipper Cesar Azpilicueta had missed.

Imago

Mason Mount missed again for Chelsea to set up the Reds to seal the victory and Konsantinos Tsimikas made no mistake putting the ball beyond Mendy to seal a 6-5 win for Liverpool in a repeat of their Carabao cup triumph in which the Reds won in similar fashion.

Simi and other Social Media Reactions

Following Liverpool's win over Chelsea again at Wembley, fans took to social media to react including a little banter between popular Afrobeats artiste Simi and a Blues supporter.

Simi who is the wife of fellow Afrobeats star Adekunle Gold, is understood to be a fan of Manchester United.

But following Chelsea's loss at Wembley on Saturday, a blues fan decided to intervene while she expressed her sympathies with the London club on social media.

Simi and X3M Music a partnership that works Pulse Nigeria

But the 'Joromi' crooner was certainly not having it as hit back in an epic comeback referencing Mason Mount's crucial miss in the final shoot-out.