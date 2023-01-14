WHAT'S BUZZIN: Fans sing Erik Ten Hag praises as United paint Manchester Red in Derby thriller

The hosts were hoping to continue their four game winning streak since the restart of the league last December.

Pep Guardiola’s men on the other hand was hoping to continue piling the pressure on league leaders Arsenal as the title race heats up.

Manchester City dominated possession as expected in the opening stringing passes amongst the team members but showing no real threat to the Red Devils defense.

Bruno Fernandes was first to try his luck from distance in the 11th minute, but his attempt just spilled wide of the left post.

City continued to dominate on the ball as United grew more into the game after the opening 20 minutes.

The biggest chance came after half an hour in to the contest as Rashford was unable to make the most of his opportunity as City goalkeeper Ederson found himself in no man’s land.

Rashford came close to scoring the opener again in the 38th minute, but he took one push too many with the ball as Ederson was able to make a save from close range.

City had a chance in stoppage time after Kyle Walker saw let fly from distance, but his effort went just wide of the right post in what was the final action of a largely boring first 45 minutes.

Second Half

Both coaches made changes in the early stages of the second half with Erik ten Hag replacing Anthony Martial with Antony, while Pep Guardiola withdrew the largely ineffective Phil Foden for Jack Grealish.

Guardiola’s changes soon took full effect to their advantage as Manchester City took the lead in the 60th minute, with Jack Grealish heading home brilliantly from a superb De Bruyne cross in the box to give the visitors the 1-0 lead, just three minutes after coming on to the pitch.

However, Manchester United roared back into the game after Bruno Fernandes fired home in the 78th minute to level matters at Old Trafford.

There was huge debate from City fans following the goal, but after a check from VAR the Red Devils were awarded the goal and they came right back into the contest.

And it was more drama four minutes later, after a quick-fire counter attack from United Marcus Rashford tucked home to complete the comeback for United latching on to a cross from substitute Alejandro Garnacho.

City instantly sought to respond creating a couple of chances but United’s defense was as resilient as it was from kick off ensuring Guardiola’s men found no further joy late in the second-half.

In the end, the hosts held on for a crucial 2-1 win against Man City as they now remain just one point behind the defending champions who sit in second place.

