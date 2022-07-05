Mercy Akide charges Super Falcons to bounce back from South Africa loss

The Randy Waldrum led side started the defense of their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) crown in defeat.

Two goals in just two minutes from Jermaine Seoposenwe and Hildah Magaia gave the Banyana Banyana a nice cushion.

Rasheedat Ajibade pulled one back for the Super Falcons but South Africa held on to their advantage to take all three points.

Super Falcons legend Mercy Akide has given her thoughts on the defeat to the Banyana Banyana.

Akide, now retired, is regarded as one of the best Super Falcons players of all time.

Akide, who was named the first African Women Footballer of the Year in 2001, believes the Onome Ebi led Super Falcons will bounce back to win their 10th WAFCON title.

The 46-year-old Akide, took to her official Twitter account to motivate the Super Falcons to bounce back from the defeat.

The message by Akide said, "Disappointing result. But we still believe in our @NGSuper_Falcons.

"Keep your head up, move on to the next and keep #GoingFor10."