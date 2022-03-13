Victor Osimhen shows Napoli fans he is a good photographer after 2 goals [Video]

SUPER EAGLES

Victor Osimhen shows Napoli fans he is a good photographer after 2 goals

Tosin Abayomi
Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen showed Napoli fans he is a good photographer while celebrating.

On Sunday, March 13, 2022, Victor Osimhen scored two goals for Napoli against Hellas Verona in an Italian Serie A fixture.

In the 14th minute, Osimhen headed in a cross from Matteo Politano to put Napoli ahead.

In the 71st minute, Osimhen converted a cross by Giovanni Di Lorenzo for his second of the game.

The two goals from Osimhen secured all three points for Napoli.

After scoring his second of the game, Osimhen grabbed a camera from a photographer to take some pictures while rushing to the Napoli fans to celebrate.

The pictures taken by Osimhen were compiled in a video put together by the official Twitter handle of Napoli.

Along with the post was a message that said, "Coming soon: Victor's Photography Studio 📸@victorosimhen9."

The goals came as vindication for Osimhen who was criticized by former Italian striker Sergio Pellissier for wasting his energy.

Osimhen who now has nine goals in the league and 13 in total for the season will aim to find the back of the net when Napoli takes on Udinese in their next fixture scheduled for Saturday, March 19, 2022.

