Victor Osimhen Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Victor Osimhen is a 23-year-old Nigerian footballer that plays as a striker for Italian Serie A side Napoli at the club level and the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the international level.

The Nigerian international is known for his pace, work rate, and aerial abilities.

After being noticed for his performances at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup, Victor Osimhen was scouted by German club VfL Wolfsburg, who gave him his first professional contract in January 2017.

Since then Victor Osimhen has played for some clubs in Europe including four-time Ligue 1 champions Lille OSC. He is also on the path to greatness with the National team, already becoming one of the Super Eagles' highest goalscorers of all time.

Victor Osimhen Profile

Full name: Victor James Osimhen

Birth date: December 29, 1998

Nationality: Nigerian

Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria

Age: 23 years old (as of June 2022)

Current club: Napoli

Height: 6ft 1in

Marital status: Single

Parents: Father - Elder Patrick Osimhen (Late), Mother - (Late)

Salary: £112,000 weekly

Net worth: £13.59m

Instagram: @victorosimhen9

Twitter: @victorosimhen9

How old is Victor Osimhen?

Victor Osimhen is 23 years old as of June 2022.

Victor Osimhen Career

Victor Osimhen started his club career at the Ultimate Stikers Football Academy where he had a successful trial.

Soon after, he was invited by coach Emmanuel Amuneke, to represent his Nigeria’s U-17 team. Victor Osimhen was instrumental in helping the team qualify for the U-17 FIFA World Cup which was held in Chile.

Victor Osimhen had a bright start to the tournament as he scored two great goals on this debut, winning millions of hearts including those of European scouts around the world.

He also eventually helped the Golden Eaglets to win the trophy at the FIFA World Cup in Chile and also bagged the highest goal scorer award after scoring 10 goals.

Osimhen also won the FIFA U-17 World Cup Silver Ball. Eventually, Osimhen would be named the 2015 African Youth Player of the Year at the CAF Awards in Abuja in January 2016 and soon after, announced to the world that he would be pursuing his professional career with the German Bundesliga club, Wolfsburg.

Osimhen signed a three-and-a-half-year pre-contract deal until June 2020 and made his debut in the German top-flight in May 2017.

However, after four months of making his Bundesliga debut, the talented striker picked up a shoulder injury that made him go into surgery, bringing his first season to a premature end.

Osimhen's struggles with fitness continued as he once again fell sick following his successful surgery, forcing him to miss out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Osimhen eventually overcame his nightmares after about two painful seasons. The inconsistency due to injury and sickness saw him fail to score a single goal for Wolfsburg thereby ruining his career in Germany.

Moving on, Osimhen eventually attended summer trials with Belgian clubs Zulte Waregem and Club Brugge but it turned to be unsuccessful as both clubs rejected the striker due to his poor physical condition.

However, in August 2018, Belgian club Charleroi eventually accepted him on a season-long loan deal and Osimhen finally scored his first goal in his full debut for the club on September 22.

He would eventually go on to score an impressive 20 goals in 36 games with the Belgian side. After dominating Belgium, Osimhen made an upward move to France in July 2019, signing for Lille OSC.

The Nigerian striker endured a meteoric rise to prominence after that move, establishing himself as one of the best young strikers in the league, scoring 13 goals in 27 appearances for the French side - finishing as Lille's top goalscorer.

In the summer of 2020, Serie A club Napoli announced the signing of Osimhen, for a club-record fee of €70 million potentially rising to €80 million with add-ons, making him the most expensive African transfer to date.

Since his move to Napoli, Osimhen has managed to cement his place among the great young strikers in world football, becoming the club's undisputed talisman after just two seasons in Italy.

Victor Osimhen Salary and Contract

Victor Osimhen is the second-highest-paid Nigerian footballer on the planet. The 23-year-old forward has managed to establish himself as one of the deadliest strikers in the Italian league, recently winning the award for the Serie A Most Valuable Young Player.

The Super Eagles strike earns around £5,824,000 per year, courtesy of his £112,000 weekly package.

His current contract with Napoli expires in 2025, but the striker continues to be linked with a move away from Italy this summer which could see him almost double his yearly earnings.

What is Victor Osimhen's Net Worth?

The Napoli star is one of the richest Super Eagles stars, having played top-flight European football for over a decade.

Victor Osimhen is said to have a net worth of about £13.59m.

Victor Osimhen Girlfriend/Wife

Victor Osimhen House & Cars

Victor Osimhen FIFA 22 Rating

Victor Osimhen has a FIFA 22 rating of 80 with a potential of 88. His position stated as a striker for Napoli. His stand-out ability is his Pace for which he is rated 88.

He is also awarded 81 for Physicality, 80 for Shooting and 75 for Dribbling, making him one of the highest-rated Super Eagles players in the game. His workrates are High / Medium.

Victor Osimhen PES 22 Rating

On PES 22, Victor Osimhen has a rating of 84 with a potential of 92, playing as a strikers.

The Super Eagles forward has a playing style of 'goal poacher'. He is rated highly in Physicality(80) , Speed(84) and Acceleration(82)

Victor Osimhen Social Media

Victor Osimhen is one of the most active Nigerian athletes on social media with Instagram and Twitter accounts that he posts on regularly.

The Super Eagles star mostly posts memes, training photos and shows off some of the most exotic designer outfits he owns

Victor Osimhen's Twitter handle is @victorosimhen9

Victor Osimhen's Instagram handle is also @victorosimhen9

Victor Osimhen Super Eagles Career

Osimhen made his senior debut for Nigeria in a 3–0 friendly win over Togo on June 1, 2017. He missed out on Nigeria's 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign after his inconsistent season at Wolfsburg due to health concerns.

Following a successful start to his loan spell at Charleroi, he was recalled by Gernot Rohr for the November 2018 international break, starting their friendly win over Uganda.

In March 2019, Osimhen was released from the Super Eagles squad to represent the Nigerian U23 side as they were two goals down against their Libyan opponent. He scored three goals in the return match against Libya in Asaba, Delta State.

Osimhen was listed in coach Gernot Rohr's 25-man provisional list for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt and was further listed in the final list for the tournament.

In the match for third place, he replaced the injured Odion Ighalo at half-time in the team's 1–0 victory over Tunisia. He played a total of 45 mins at the tournament.

In August 2019, the coach of the Nigerian national team, Gernot Rohr, once again invited Osimhen for a friendly against Ukraine, that was played on 10 September 2019 in Dnipro Arena, Ukraine which ended in a 2–2 draw.

Osimhen failed to appear for the Super Eagles in the 2021 edition of the AFCON, due to controversy with his club side, Napoli who allegedly held him back due to Covid.

Since then, he has returned to the Super Eagles and recently scored four goals in Nigeria's 10-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe at the Stade Adrar Stadium in their AFCON 2023 qualifiers. His four goals, was his 15th strike in 22 appearances for the Super Eagles and is 12 goals behind Nigeria's all-time top scorer Rasheed Yekini.

