'I can’t promise not to make mistakes' - Uzoho breaks silence on Super Eagles failure

The 23-year-old was in goal as the Super Eagles played a 0-0 draw in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti.

Uzoho was also in goal as the Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by the Black Stars of Ghana in the second-leg at the 60,000 capacity MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

A Thomas Partey strike conceded by Uzoho resulted in Nigeria being eliminated from qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to the away goals rule.

There are several Nigerians who descended on the social media pages of Uzoho to blame him for the goal.

Uzoho has now taken to his official Instagram account to respond to the criticism he received.

The message said, "This past couple of days has been the worst in my lifetime. I wanted to take my nation to Qatar but rather did the opposite.

"I know what football means to you all and to myself, I can’t promise not to make mistakes again but i can promise not to give up until i bring back that smile on your faces.

"Thank you for the support and God bless 🇳🇬. IN CHRIST ALONE."

Rangers defender Leon Balogun made a key comment responding to the post by Uzoho.