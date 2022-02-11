Adesanya steals show at UFC 271 preview with digital pendant

Adesanya will be facing Robert Whittaker, the very man he beat to unify the Middleweight championship.

Leading up to UFC 271, Adesanya has not seemed bothered by Whittaker and he believes the fight is going to be a walk in the park.

Adesanya took the mind games to a new level on Thursday with his choice of accessories.

Adesanya created a TikTok video of his first win over Whittaker- focusing on the knockout he handed his fellow New Zealander.

The video was then immortalized in a digital pendant that Adesanya wore during the fight Preview.

To ensure nobody missed it, Adesanya took to his official Twitter account to post a short video of him wearing the piece.

Adesanya tweeted:"Look goiz TikTok"