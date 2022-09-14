WHAT'S BUZZIN

'GOAT for a reason' - Reactions as Messi and Mbappe inspire PSG to win over Maccabi Haifa in UCL

David Ben
Fans have reacted on social media after PSG outclassed Maccabi in the UCL on Wednesday night.

Social media reactions as PSG come back to defeat Maccabi Haifa in UCL

The Parisians were looking to pick up their second win in their Champions league Group H encounter against Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday night.

However, the visitors struggled to really impose themselves in the early stages of the game and soon found themselves trailing after Tjaronn Cherry gave Maccabi a shock 1-0 lead against the Ligue 1 champions.

Galtier's men sought to quickly level terms and almost fell behind again after the hosts thought they ahd extended their advantage only to see their effort ruled out for offside in the 33rd minute.

Maccabi took the lead against PSG in the UCL on Wednesday night
But the French champions would soon hit back four minutes later after Kylian Mbappe found Lionel Messi who tucked home and opened his champions league account for the season.

PSG finished the first half strongly but couldn't take the lead with both sides heading into the break on level terms.

Lionel Messi has now scored against 39 teams in the UCL Only Cristiano Ronaldo (38) has scored more
PSG continued their dominance into the second period and soon took the lead, after a wonderful combination from Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi again, with the Frenchman this time putting the visitors ahead in the 69th minute.

Christophe Galtier's men still had time for one more as Neymar joined in on the party in the 87th minute to round off PSG's 3-1 comeback in Israel and maintain their 100% record in the Champions league this season.

Following PSG's comeback win over Maccabi, fans have taken to social media to hail Lionel Messi who was majestic for the Parisians on Wednesday night.

Here's what's buzzin:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

