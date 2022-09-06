'Tucheliban Out!' - Reactions as Chelsea fans blame their coach after suffering defeat in UCL opener against Zagreb

The Blues were defeated 1-0 by Croatian League giants Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday evening, September 6, 2022 in their Champions league Group E opening fixture.

Blues summer signing Pierre Emerick-Aubamayang made his debut for the Blues as Thomas Tuchel fielded a changed side from the one that narrowly won West Ham in the Premier League over the weekend.

Chelsea got off to a bright start in Zagreb, immediately asserting their dominance on the ball.

However, it was the hosts who were doing the scoring as Mislav Orsic opened the scoring in the 13th minute to give Dinamo Zagreb the lead.

Twitter

Thomas Tuchel's men needed an urgent response in the first period but found life somewhat challenging after the opener as Dinamo went into the break with a slender 1-0 lead.

The visitors only managed just 4 shots in the first half with only one on target, compared to the hosts who had a total of six shots with two on target.

The second half resumed with the Blues hoping to mount a comeback.

However, Tuchel's side failed to create clear cut chances for themselves as the hosts really managed to hold their own.

Despite the visitors exhausting all their five substitutes in the second period, Chelsea still looked far from ready for a comeback as the Blues failed to take advantage of their dominance on the ball.

DinamoZagreb/Twitter

The Blues came close to stealing a point in stoppage time only for Reece James' effort to hit the post while the two follow-ups from Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech was saved and eventually ruled out for offside respectively.

In the end Chelsea were unable to make anything happen for themselves as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat in Zagreb on Tuesday night, beginning their Champions league conquest on a sour note.

Social Media Reactions

Following the result for Chelsea on Tuesday night, fans have since taken to social media to call out Blues coach Thomas Tuchel.