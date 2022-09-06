WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Tucheliban Out!' - Reactions as Chelsea fans blame their coach after suffering defeat in UCL opener against Zagreb

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Chelsea fans are all saying the same thing on social media after their club's poor start to the 2022/23 Champions League season.

Social media reactions as Chelsea lose 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League
Social media reactions as Chelsea lose 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League

Chelsea began their challenge for the UEFA Champions League in disappointing fashion.

Read Also

The Blues were defeated 1-0 by Croatian League giants Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday evening, September 6, 2022 in their Champions league Group E opening fixture.

Blues summer signing Pierre Emerick-Aubamayang made his debut for the Blues as Thomas Tuchel fielded a changed side from the one that narrowly won West Ham in the Premier League over the weekend.

Chelsea got off to a bright start in Zagreb, immediately asserting their dominance on the ball.

However, it was the hosts who were doing the scoring as Mislav Orsic opened the scoring in the 13th minute to give Dinamo Zagreb the lead.

Mislav Orsic scored for Dinamo Zagreb in the first half against Chelsea
Mislav Orsic scored for Dinamo Zagreb in the first half against Chelsea Twitter

Thomas Tuchel's men needed an urgent response in the first period but found life somewhat challenging after the opener as Dinamo went into the break with a slender 1-0 lead.

The visitors only managed just 4 shots in the first half with only one on target, compared to the hosts who had a total of six shots with two on target.

The second half resumed with the Blues hoping to mount a comeback.

However, Tuchel's side failed to create clear cut chances for themselves as the hosts really managed to hold their own.

Despite the visitors exhausting all their five substitutes in the second period, Chelsea still looked far from ready for a comeback as the Blues failed to take advantage of their dominance on the ball.

Dinamo Zagreb held on for a 1-0 win against Chelsea on Tuesday night in the Champiosn League
Dinamo Zagreb held on for a 1-0 win against Chelsea on Tuesday night in the Champiosn League DinamoZagreb/Twitter

The Blues came close to stealing a point in stoppage time only for Reece James' effort to hit the post while the two follow-ups from Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech was saved and eventually ruled out for offside respectively.

In the end Chelsea were unable to make anything happen for themselves as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat in Zagreb on Tuesday night, beginning their Champions league conquest on a sour note.

Following the result for Chelsea on Tuesday night, fans have since taken to social media to call out Blues coach Thomas Tuchel.

Here's how the fans have reacted below:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Recommended articles

Frank de Boer reveals Calvin Bassey's weakness ahead of UCL Rangers reunion

Frank de Boer reveals Calvin Bassey's weakness ahead of UCL Rangers reunion

'Tucheliban Out!' - Reactions as Chelsea fans blame their coach after suffering defeat in UCL opener against Zagreb

'Tucheliban Out!' - Reactions as Chelsea fans blame their coach after suffering defeat in UCL opener against Zagreb

Leboeuf joins long list of admirers of 'exceptional' Alex Iwobi

Leboeuf joins long list of admirers of 'exceptional' Alex Iwobi

Ajax coach waxes lyrical about 'positive' Super Eagles defender Bassey

Ajax coach waxes lyrical about 'positive' Super Eagles defender Bassey

Bad news for Super Eagles youngster Akinkunmi Amoo

Bad news for Super Eagles youngster Akinkunmi Amoo

'60-40' - Fury offers Joshua 'take or leave it' deal for 'amazing fight'

'60-40' - Fury offers Joshua 'take or leave it' deal for 'amazing fight'

Trending

Paul Pogba has reportedly admitted to paying a witchcraft doctor

Paul Pogba admits to using 'witchcraft' amid Mbappe 'juju' claims

Samir Nasri has slammed Paul Pogba after admitting to 'witchcraft' use

Ex-French footballer lambasts Paul Pogba after witchcraft confession, labels him as 'fake Muslim'

Tours FC president calls Paul Pogba blackmail saga a 'family affair'

French club owner accuses Pogba family of 'local scam', labels Mother as 'Kingpin' amid Mbappe saga

Super Eagles celebrate Ekong's goal
TRANSFERS

Serie A club Bologna declares interest to rescue Super Eagles defender