Time and where to watch Super Falcons friendly against Japan

The Super Falcons face Japan after two losses to the United States of America (USWNT) in their last two outings.

The Super Falcons lost 4-0 to the USWNT in Kansas City and 2-1 again in Washington D.C during the last international break.

The team left Nigeria with home-based contingents of several members of the Falconets team that progressed to the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup earlier this year.

Pulse Nigeria

Super Falcons vs Japan

The high-profile friendly will be the first time the Super Falcons will be in action since Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau was appointed as the new Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President/

The Super Falcons will face off against Japan at the Noevir Stadium in Kobe.

The fixture is scheduled within one of the FIFA Women International Windows for this year.

The Super Falcons met the Nadeshiko Japan at the 2004 Olympic Women’s Football Tournament.

Vera Okolo scored the only goal of the game in the 55th minute as the Super Falcons beat the Nadeshiko 1-0 at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus on August 14, 2004.

Japan are now ranked 13th in the world and won the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2011.

Time and where to watch Super Falcons vs Japan

The game between the Super Falcons of Nigeria and the Nadeshiko of Japan will take place on Thursday, October 6, 2022.