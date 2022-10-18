Nigeria's under-17 women's football team are set to face the United States of America.
Time and where to watch Flamingos against USA
The Flamingos aim to reach the semifinal for the 1st time in history but must defeat the almighty USA.
The Flamingos booked a place in the quarterfinals after a 2-1 victory against Chile in their final group game of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India.
The Flamingos lost their opening group game 1-2 to European champions Germany but bounce back to beat New Zealand 3-0 in the second game.
With two victories from three games, the Flamingos finished as runners-up in group B.
Speaking after the game against Chile, Flamingos head coach Bankole Olowookere said, “We missed a number of chances again, but I like the spirit of the team and we will get better as we go on in the competition.
"I am happy we made it into the last eight, and that we sustained our winning mentality despite the fact that we only needed a draw to sail through.”
USA route to quarterfinals
The USA U-17 side finished top in group A to set up the quarterfinal clash against the Flamingos.
They started with an 8-0 destruction of hosts India then a 1-1 draw with Brazil and finished their group action with a 4-0 win against Morocco.
The USA have a player of Nigerian descent in 16-year-old forward Gamero Onyeka Paloma who scored in their first group game against India.
The Flamingos take on a USA side that has scored a whopping total of 13 goals in this tournament.
The game will take place at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Friday, October 21, 2022
Kick-off will 4:30 PM Nigerian time and will be accessible on DSTV's Supersport. Other platforms to watch include the FIFA website and the official YouTube platform of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).