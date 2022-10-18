Time and where to watch Flamingos against USA

The Flamingos booked a place in the quarterfinals after a 2-1 victory against Chile in their final group game of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

With two victories from three games, the Flamingos finished as runners-up in group B.

Speaking after the game against Chile, Flamingos head coach Bankole Olowookere said, “We missed a number of chances again, but I like the spirit of the team and we will get better as we go on in the competition.

"I am happy we made it into the last eight, and that we sustained our winning mentality despite the fact that we only needed a draw to sail through.”

USA route to quarterfinals

The USA U-17 side finished top in group A to set up the quarterfinal clash against the Flamingos.

They started with an 8-0 destruction of hosts India then a 1-1 draw with Brazil and finished their group action with a 4-0 win against Morocco.

The USA have a player of Nigerian descent in 16-year-old forward Gamero Onyeka Paloma who scored in their first group game against India.

Time and where to watch Flamingos vs USA

The Flamingos take on a USA side that has scored a whopping total of 13 goals in this tournament.

The game will take place at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Friday, October 21, 2022