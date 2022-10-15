Time and where to watch Flamingos against Chile

The Flamingos defeated New Zealand 4-0 in their second group game at the ongoing 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

It was a much-needed victory for the Flamingos after a 2-1 loss to European Champions Germany to start the tournament.

The Flamingos are now second in group B after two games played but need a positive result in their final fixture against Chile if they are to progress to the knockout stages of the competition.

Flamingos vs New Zealand review

Flamingos head coach Bankole Olowookere explained after the game the importance of victory against New Zealand.

He said, “We lost concentration (against Germany), we were forced to play their pattern, although the Germans were forcing themselves on us.

"If we had maintained our style of play, we would have won.”

On the game upcoming against Chile, Olowookere emphasized the importance of victory to their continuation at the tournament.

He added, “Yes we will qualify, we planned to win the German game, but in football, you win, draw and you lose.

“Unfortunately, we lost our first game, we are going to work hard and block the loopholes, so, we will be able to forge ahead. We need to win our next match to keep ourselves afloat in the tournament.

“I will play my role with other technical crew members to encourage the girls and make them believe that hope is not lost.

“We will approach the game against Chile the same way we did against Germany and New Zealand.

“This match is a step to the next stage or a step out of the competition and so we have to be a lot more careful. We will be cautious but be more focused and determined.”

Time and where Flamingos vs Chile

Chile beat New Zealand 3-1 in their opener and lost 6-0 to Germany in the second group game.

After playing their opening two games at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, the Flamingos take on Chile at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

The game will take place on Monday, October 17 at 4:30 PM Nigerian time.

The game will be available on the official Facebook and YouTube channels of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).