SCOOP

Thomas Partey bags chieftaincy title for helping Ghana beat Nigeria to World Cup ticket [Photos]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Arsenal star Partey is now a king in Ghana for making sure Nigeria will not be at the World Cup.

Thomas Partey bags chieftaincy title for helping Ghana beat Nigeria to World Cup ticket [Photos]
Thomas Partey bags chieftaincy title for helping Ghana beat Nigeria to World Cup ticket [Photos]

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, has received a chieftaincy title in Ghana on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Recommended articles

The title is from his ancestral people of Manya Krobo in Ghana’s Eastern Region.

The 28-year-old is awarded the title in his hometown after leading the Black Stars of Ghana to a World Cup ticket.

Partey was captain as Andre Ayew was unavailable in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier double header playoffs against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

ALSO READ - Ghanaian fans make excuses for late equalizer by Gabon

Reactions as Ekong scores penalty for Nigeria against Ghana

Reactions as Morocco beat Ghana in Group C opener

Thomas Partey bags chieftaincy title for helping Ghana beat Nigeria to World Cup ticket [Photos]
Thomas Partey bags chieftaincy title for helping Ghana beat Nigeria to World Cup ticket [Photos] Pulse Nigeria

District’s traditional ruler His Royal Majesty, Nene Sakite II invited Partey for the Chieftaincy title coronation.

Partey whose home town is located in Manya Krobo District was given the title of "Mahefalor"

Mahefalor translates to "Defender of Krobo Traditional Area". Partey is also involved with charity in the area through his foundation.

The citation for Partey’s chieftaincy title explained that the chieftaincy title is for his good work in the community but more importantly scoring the goal that eliminated Nigeria from World Cup contention.

Thomas Partey bags chieftaincy title for helping Ghana beat Nigeria to World Cup ticket [Photos]
Thomas Partey bags chieftaincy title for helping Ghana beat Nigeria to World Cup ticket [Photos] Pulse Nigeria

The statement said, “In recognition of your outstanding team leadership and your astonishing performance on March 29, 2022 as midfielder and Captain of the Ghana Black Stars to win against our neighbor Nigeria to qualify our National Team for the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

“In view of your devotion to your profession and commitments to Ghana/the people of Manya Krobo and indeed His Royal Majesty Nene Sakite Il bestow on you the enviable title of MAHEFALOR, the defender of the state, this day June 3, 2022 at Konor Wem, Odumase-Krobo. Ayekoo, Congratulations. OKLIBONE”.

Thomas Partey bags chieftaincy title for helping Ghana beat Nigeria to World Cup ticket [Photos]
Thomas Partey bags chieftaincy title for helping Ghana beat Nigeria to World Cup ticket [Photos] Pulse Nigeria

Partey is expected to be part of Ghana's team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Ghana later this year.

Ghana will be making their fourth appearance at the World Cup and in Group H will face Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Brazilian Instagram model sheds light on Gerard Pique's alleged infidelity to Shakira

    'He always asked me how big my butt is' - Brazilian model reveals how Pique DM'd her behind Shakira's back

  • Thomas Partey bags chieftaincy title for helping Ghana beat Nigeria to World Cup ticket [Photos]

    Thomas Partey bags chieftaincy title for helping Ghana beat Nigeria to World Cup ticket [Photos]

  • Barcelona are really going for broke with their latest announcement of the Camp Nou rental services

    'Sapa' forces Barcelona to rent out Camp Nou for weddings at N700,000

Recommended articles

'He always asked me how big my butt is' - Brazilian model reveals how Pique DM'd her behind Shakira's back

'He always asked me how big my butt is' - Brazilian model reveals how Pique DM'd her behind Shakira's back

Thomas Partey bags chieftaincy title for helping Ghana beat Nigeria to World Cup ticket [Photos]

Thomas Partey bags chieftaincy title for helping Ghana beat Nigeria to World Cup ticket [Photos]

Ralf Rangnick off to flying start with Austria after 'suffering' at Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick off to flying start with Austria after 'suffering' at Manchester United

Eagles spank Congo to take charge of Group G, AFCON2021 sensation Gambia record narrow win

Eagles spank Congo to take charge of Group G, AFCON2021 sensation Gambia record narrow win

Bayern-linked Mane sends 'warning' to Liverpool, scores hat trick against Benin

Bayern-linked Mane sends 'warning' to Liverpool, scores hat trick against Benin

Lukwago's heroics not enough for Uganda as Belaili's brilliance caps off dominant Algeria win

Lukwago's heroics not enough for Uganda as Belaili's brilliance caps off dominant Algeria win

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Which kain nonsense!' - Reactions as Sadio Mane wages revealed amid potential Liverpool exit

Social media reactions to Sadio Mane's reported Liverpool wages
SCOOP

Moses celebrates wedding anniversary, Oshoala shows off style, Olayinka, Okoye put tattoos on display

Victor Moses celebrates wedding anniversary, Oshoala shows off style, Olayinka, Okoye put tattoos on display
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Calamity Ekong, Maguire senior brother' - Reactions as Mexico humble Super Eagles in friendly game

Reactions as Mexico beat Super Eagles 2-1 in friendly game

Who has Gerard Pique been allegedly cheating on Shakira with?

Pique and Shakira, who have two children together, have confirmed the news of their split