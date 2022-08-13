'It's hard to say no' - €100m man says you can't reject Real Madrid
The talented midfielder couldn't be happier with himself after he lifted his first title with Real Madrid during the week.
Tchouameni joined Real Madrid this summer in a deal worth a whopping €100m from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.
He made his official debut for the club in the European Super Cup clash against Europa League winner Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.
Los Blancos defeated the valiant Germans 2-0 thanks to David Alaba and Karim Benzema who scored both goals on the night.
Tchouameni came on for his debut as a late replacement for veteran midfielder Toni Kroos.
Tchouameni says it was hard to say no to Real
The 22-year-old spoke to French TV Canal+ after his debut and first trophy as a Madrid player.
In response to a question about his role on the bench given it's a world cup year, the youngster said he just wants to enjoy the moment but adds that the decision to leave Monaco for Real Madrid wasn't an easy one.
"I could have chosen an easy road but it's hard to say no to Real Madrid," he said as per managing Madrid via Canal+.
"It’s the world's biggest club. Right now, I am very happy after winning my first trophy with Real Madrid," he added.
