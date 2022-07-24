Taiwo Awoniyi Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

Taiwo Awoniyi is a professional footballer that plays for Nottingham Forest and the Nigerian national football team.

Awoniyi was born on August 12, 1997, in the city of Ilorin, the state capital of Kwara in Nigeria. He is 1.83m tall.

Taiwo Awoniyi Profile

Full names: Taiwo Micheal Awoniyi

Birth date: August 12, 1997

Nationality: Nigeria

Place of birth: Ilorin, Kwara

Age: 24 years old (as of June 2022)

Current club: Nottingham Forest

Height: 6 ft 0'in

Marital status: Married

Salary: £35,000 per week

Net worth: £3,723,200

Instagram: @awoniyi18

Twitter: @taiwoawoniyi18

How old is Taiwo Awoniyi?

Taiwo Awoniyi is 24 years old as of June 2022.

Taiwo Awoniyi Career

Awoniyi started his career with Premier League giants Liverpool. He joined the Reds two years after representing the Golden Eaglets at the 2013 FIFA U17 World Cup. Awoniyi spent six years at Liverpool, but he never played for the first team due to a lack of a work permit.

During his time at Liverpool, Awoniyi was sent on loan to different clubs, but he only found his feet in his final loan stint at Union Berlin.

After his loan spell ended, Awoniyi joined Union Berlin permanently. He had a successful first year at the club, scoring 20 goals in all competitions, including 15 in the German Bundesliga.

After his remarkable season, Awoniyi joined Nottingham Forest for a club-record fee of £18.45m.

Taiwo Awoniyi Salary & Contract

Awoniyi earned £7,000 per week during his time at Liverpool and £35,000 per week at Union Berlin. However he is set for an increase following his move to Nottingham Forest.

What is Taiwo Awoniyi's Net Worth

Awoniyi has a net worth of £3,723,200

Taiwo Awoniyi Wife/Girlfriend

Awoniyi is married to Taiwo Jesudun. The couple got married on June 16 2018 and have one kid together. An interesting fact about the two is that they both have a twin sibling, which is why their first name is Taiwo.

They recently celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary, which Awoniyi celebrated by positing a picture on his Instagram page.

Taiwo Awoniyi Social Media

Awoniyi has a heavy presence on social media, especially on Instagram. Awoniyi's Instagram handle is @awoniyi18, while he uses @taiwoawoniyi18 on Twitter.

Taiwo Awoniyi FIFA 22/PES 22 Ratings

Awoniyi has an overall rating of 74 on FIFA.

Taiwo Awoniyi Super Eagles Career

Awoniyi made his debut for Nigeria on October 7, 2021. He has four caps to his name and was part of Nigeria's AFCON 2021 squad. He led the line for the Super Eagles in the absence of Victor Osimhen in the competition. Awoniyi scored his first goal for Nigeria in the second group stage game against Sudan.

Awoniyi also represented Nigeria at all age-grade levels. He was part of the Golden Eaglets squad that won the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2013.