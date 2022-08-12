Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates birthday with twin sister Kehinde [Photos]

Awoniyi joined Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest from Bundesliga side Union Berlin early in the transfer window.

The striker took to his official Instagram account to celebrate the special occasion.

The Nottingham Forest new signing has a twin Kehinde and they celebrate their birthday on the same day.

Awoniyi and sister celebrate birthday

Along with a photo of his sister named Kehinde, Awoniyi posted a message that said, "Thy Lord is Gracious, full of Compassion There’s no me without You. +1"

While Awoniyi is a professional footballer with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League his sister Kehinde is an entrepreneur.

Awoniyi was in action as Nottingham Forest suffered a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United in their Premier League return at St James' Park last weekend.

The Nigerian striker was introduced by Steve Cooper for Sam Surridge in the 63rd minute of the encounter.