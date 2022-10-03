Super Falcons stars to clash in the Champions League

Tosin Abayomi
For the 1st time, 2 Super Falcons stars will clash in the Women's Champions League.

Super Falcons stars Oshoala and Uchiebe to clash in the Champions League
There will be a battle between two Super Falcons of Nigeria stars in the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League.

The group stage draws for the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League were held on Monday, October 3, 2022.

In Group D, Barcelona Femeni will take on Bayern Munich, Rosengård and Benfica.

The draw results mean that there will be history made for the Super Falcons in the Women's Champions League this season.

Barcelona Femeni will take on Bayern Munich, Rosengård and Benfica.

The draw pits Barcelona Femeni forward Asisat Oshoala against Benfica midfielder Christy Ucheibe.

Oshoala has been a key figure for Barcelona Femenhttps://www.pulse.ng/sports/football/super-falcons-christy-ucheibe-shines-as-benfica-beat-maritimo-6-0-to-starts-season/3vj6qs2i over the years. She was integral to the team that won the 2021 Champions League edition.

The home and away fixtures between Barcelona Femeni and Benfica in the group stage will be a history-making event for Nigerian women’s football.

The 28-year-old Confederation of Africa Football Women's Player of the Year award winner will now have a Nigerian rival in the Women's Champions League.

Oshoala and Uchiebe will join up with the Super Falcons squad
Oshoala and Uchiebe will join up with the Super Falcons squad

Uchiebe a rotation player for Benfica will aim to help her team progress to the knockout stages of the competition.

Oshoala a goalscorer in the final of the 2018 edition will also aim to reclaim the title with Barcelona Femeni after losing to Lyon in the final of the 2022 edition.

Oshoala and Uchiebe will join up with the Super Falcons squad for the international friendly fixture against the Nadeshiko of Japan scheduled for Friday, October 7, 2022.

