Super Falcons stars to clash in the Champions League

The group stage draws for the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League were held on Monday, October 3, 2022.

In Group D, Barcelona Femeni will take on Bayern Munich, Rosengård and Benfica.

The draw results mean that there will be history made for the Super Falcons in the Women's Champions League this season.

Oshoala vs Uchiebe to battle in Champions League

The draw pits Barcelona Femeni forward Asisat Oshoala against Benfica midfielder Christy Ucheibe.

Oshoala has been a key figure for Barcelona Femeni over the years. She was integral to the team that won the 2021 Champions League edition.

The home and away fixtures between Barcelona Femeni and Benfica in the group stage will be a history-making event for Nigerian women’s football.

The 28-year-old Confederation of Africa Football Women's Player of the Year award winner will now have a Nigerian rival in the Women's Champions League.

Uchiebe a rotation player for Benfica will aim to help her team progress to the knockout stages of the competition.

Oshoala a goalscorer in the final of the 2018 edition will also aim to reclaim the title with Barcelona Femeni after losing to Lyon in the final of the 2022 edition.