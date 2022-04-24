Super Falcons star Toni Payne shows off 27th birthday celebration

The Nigerian international celebrated her birthday in Spain. Payne who was born in Birmingham, Alabama, United States of America to Nigerian parents.

She opted to represent the country of her parents in 2020 and has been an integral part of the Randy Waldrum's Super Falcons setup.

Toni is the elder sister to American-born Nigerian footballer Nicole Payne who plays as a forward and a defender for collegiate team West Virginia Mountaineers.

Just like her sister despite born in the U.S, Nicole also opted to play for the Nigerian women's national team

Payne took to her official Instagram account to post photos of how she spent her birthday.

The Nigerian midfielder who plays for Sevilla in the Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino had a great time as seen in her stories.

Payne showed off her Pizza, flowers she received as well as the fun she had tagging the location at Tenerife.

She also showed appreciation to those who sent her birthday wishes and her best friend American Luca Deza who also plays at Sevilla.

The statement by Payne said, "thanks for all the bday wishes, I felt incredibly loved over the weekend ❤️🙏🏾special shout-out to My bestie LD the food was toooo good and I always leave the island with flower."

Payne is expected to return to action for Sevilla after her birthday celebration.