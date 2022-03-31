Super Falcons of Nigeria forward Desire Oparanozie has joined Chinese Women's League side Wuhan Jiangda.
Super Falcons star Desire Oparanozie joins Wuhan Jiangda in China
Ugochi Desire Oparanozie has left Europe to continue her career in China.
The 28-year-old announced her move to Wuhan Jiangda on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Oparanozie joins Wuhan Jiangda from French Division 1 Féminine Dijon FCO.
The announcement came through a statement on her official social media accounts.
She wrote, "Beginning of a new chapter for a few more prints on the sands of time. The journey continues, this time in Asia. #NewAdventure #ChineseWomensLeague #WuhanWomen #China #Oparanozie #No9."
This is another step for Oparanozie who has previously played for Rossiyanka, Wolfsburg, Ataşehir Belediyespor, and Guingamp.
The Owerri born forward has been a key fixture for the Super Falcons over the years but missed out on the team that defeated the Lady Elephants of Ivory Coast to pick a spot at the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) scheduled to take place in July this year.
Oparanozie is expected to make a return to Randy Waldrum's team as she seeks her fifth AWCON crown.
