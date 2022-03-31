Super Falcons star Desire Oparanozie joins Wuhan Jiangda in China

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Ugochi Desire Oparanozie has left Europe to continue her career in China.

Desire Oparanozie will continue her career in China
Desire Oparanozie will continue her career in China

Super Falcons of Nigeria forward Desire Oparanozie has joined Chinese Women's League side Wuhan Jiangda.

Recommended articles

The 28-year-old announced her move to Wuhan Jiangda on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Oparanozie joins Wuhan Jiangda from French Division 1 Féminine Dijon FCO.

The announcement came through a statement on her official social media accounts.

Desire Oparanozie will continue her career in China
Desire Oparanozie will continue her career in China Pulse Nigeria

She wrote, "Beginning of a new chapter for a few more prints on the sands of time. The journey continues, this time in Asia. #NewAdventure #ChineseWomensLeague #WuhanWomen #China #Oparanozie #No9."

This is another step for Oparanozie who has previously played for Rossiyanka, Wolfsburg, Ataşehir Belediyespor, and Guingamp.

Desire Oparanozie will continue her career in China
Desire Oparanozie will continue her career in China Pulse Nigeria

The Owerri born forward has been a key fixture for the Super Falcons over the years but missed out on the team that defeated the Lady Elephants of Ivory Coast to pick a spot at the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) scheduled to take place in July this year.

Oparanozie is expected to make a return to Randy Waldrum's team as she seeks her fifth AWCON crown.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Desire Oparanozie will continue her career in China

    Super Falcons star Desire Oparanozie joins Wuhan Jiangda in China

  • The branded entrance to the NUGA2022 Sports Centre

    UNILAG 2022: Top pictures and moments from the Closing Ceremony

  • The Super Eagles Technical Crew have all been changed

    'We wish them success in their future endeavours' - NFF sacks Super Eagles’ Technical Crew after World Cup failure

Recommended articles

Super Falcons star Desire Oparanozie joins Wuhan Jiangda in China

Super Falcons star Desire Oparanozie joins Wuhan Jiangda in China

Wilfred Ndidi out for the rest of the season with knee injury

Wilfred Ndidi out for the rest of the season with knee injury

Clubs agree to use 5 substitutions, name 9 substitutes on the bench next season

Clubs agree to use 5 substitutions, name 9 substitutes on the bench next season

Super Eagles move up to 30th in latest FIFA Rankings

Super Eagles move up to 30th in latest FIFA Rankings

Italian CEO lists 4 skills that make Osimhen 'dominant' for Napoli

Italian CEO lists 4 skills that make Osimhen 'dominant' for Napoli

UNILAG 2022: Top pictures and moments from the Closing Ceremony

UNILAG 2022: Top pictures and moments from the Closing Ceremony

Trending

2022 WCQ

'It wasn’t meant to be' - Ekong reveals why Nigeria did not qualify for the World Cup

Ekong believes the Super Eagles were not destined to be at the World Cup
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles legend Okocha shines as World Classic team beats Abraham Accords 13-3 at Dubai Games [Photos]

Okocha shined for the World Classic team against Abraham Accords in Dubai
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Asaba Sam Allardyce' - More Reactions as Nigerians tear into Austin Eguavoen following World Cup miss

Nigerians have turned on Super Eagles gaffer Austin Eguavoen after failing to qualify for the World Cup at the expense of Ghana
2022 WCQ

Watch Senegal fans attack Mohamed Salah with objects after penalty victory against Egypt [Video/Photos]

Mohamed Salah was targeted by Senegal after Egypt lost World Cup ticket
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Nowhere is safe anymore' - Nigerian actor RMD reacts to fan violence after Super Eagles lost at MKO Abiola Stadium

RMD has given his thoughts on the Super Eagles and violence at the Abuja Stadium
2022 WCQ

CAF Doping Officer in charge of the Nigeria v Ghana match reported dead in Abuja

CAF official dead in Abuja after Super Eagles game against Ghana
2022 WCQ

Pinnick's NFF apologises to Buhari over Super Eagles World Cup failure

Pinnick's NFF tenders apology to Buhari's government for Super Eagles World Cup failure
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Mohamed Salah hints at retirement after Egypt loses World Cup ticket to Senegal [Video]

Mohamed Salah may quit the Egyptian national team