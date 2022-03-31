Super Falcons star Desire Oparanozie joins Wuhan Jiangda in China

The 28-year-old announced her move to Wuhan Jiangda on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Oparanozie joins Wuhan Jiangda from French Division 1 Féminine Dijon FCO.

The announcement came through a statement on her official social media accounts.

She wrote, "Beginning of a new chapter for a few more prints on the sands of time. The journey continues, this time in Asia. #NewAdventure #ChineseWomensLeague #WuhanWomen #China #Oparanozie #No9."

This is another step for Oparanozie who has previously played for Rossiyanka, Wolfsburg, Ataşehir Belediyespor, and Guingamp.

The Owerri born forward has been a key fixture for the Super Falcons over the years but missed out on the team that defeated the Lady Elephants of Ivory Coast to pick a spot at the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) scheduled to take place in July this year.