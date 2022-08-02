Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajbibade returns to Atletico Madrid [Photos]

Ajibade joined up with her Atletico Madrid Femenino teammates on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

The 22-year-old was unable to join her Atletico Madrid Femenino teammates last week when training started.

Ajibade was excused from Atletico Madrid Femenino opening week of training due to her participation at the recently concluded 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Ajibade returns to Atletico Madrid Femenino

At the 2022 WAFCON, Ajibade finished as the joint top scorer with three goals in five games.

Ajibade missed the final after a red card against the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco in the semifinal.

Atletico Madrid Femenino posted a photo of Ajibade's return to training with the team on their social media platforms.

Ajibade, who has a contract until 2025 also took to her official Instagram account to post photos of her return to training with Atletico Madrid Femenino.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "Some may trust in chariots and some in horses but I Rasheedat Oluwabusayo Ajibade will remember, trust and boast in the name of the Lord My God through his Son JESUS CHRIST✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽🔥❤️. (Psalm 20:7)."