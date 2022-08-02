Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajbibade returns to Atletico Madrid [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi
Rasheedat Ajibade preaches about Jesus, all smiles on return to Atletico Madrid Femenino.

Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajibade returns to Atletico Madrid
Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajbibade returns to Atletico Madrid

Super Falcons of Nigeria star Rasheedat Ajibade is back with her club Atletico Madrid Femenino.

Ajibade joined up with her Atletico Madrid Femenino teammates on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

The 22-year-old was unable to join her Atletico Madrid Femenino teammates last week when training started.

Ajibade was excused from Atletico Madrid Femenino opening week of training due to her participation at the recently concluded 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Ajibade is back with her club Atletico Madrid Femenino.
Ajibade is back with her club Atletico Madrid Femenino. Pulse Nigeria

At the 2022 WAFCON, Ajibade finished as the joint top scorer with three goals in five games.

Ajibade missed the final after a red card against the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco in the semifinal.

Reactions as Ajibade inspires wasteful Super Falcons to win against Burundi
Reactions as Ajibade inspires wasteful Super Falcons to win against Burundi Pulse Nigeria

Atletico Madrid Femenino posted a photo of Ajibade's return to training with the team on their social media platforms.

Ajibade, who has a contract until 2025 also took to her official Instagram account to post photos of her return to training with Atletico Madrid Femenino.

Ajibade finished as the WAFCON 2022 joint top scorer with three goals in five games.
Ajibade finished as the WAFCON 2022 joint top scorer with three goals in five games. Pulse Nigeria

Along with the photos was a message that said, "Some may trust in chariots and some in horses but I Rasheedat Oluwabusayo Ajibade will remember, trust and boast in the name of the Lord My God through his Son JESUS CHRIST✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽🔥❤️. (Psalm 20:7)."

Ajibade will hope to help Atletico Madrid Femenino past their fourth place finish last season.

