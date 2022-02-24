The Super Falcons of Nigeria recorded a 1-0 away victory against the Lady Elephants of Ivory Coast in a 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier played on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]
Some Super Falcons players FAINTED as the Nigerian authorities dealt with them upon arrival.
Victory in the second leg at the Stade Robert Champroux in Abidjan means that Super Falcons secured a ticket to the AWCON in Morocco later this year.
After victory in Ivory Coast, players of the Super Falcons immediately hopped on a plane to Nigeria.
With the intention to celebrate picking up a ticket in Nigeria, their arrival into the country turned sour as they were dealt with by the authorities.
The Super Falcons would be denied entry into Abuja by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)
The reason for their delay at the airport was because of the verification of their COVID test.
The players tested negative at the Abidjan airport before they were allowed to leave Ivory Coast.
With negative tests players were confused about the reason why the NCDC insisted on keeping them at the Airport for over four hours.
According to several reports, some players fainted at the airport while others were crying before they were released around 4:10 am early in morning.
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is yet to give an explanation on how the players had to endure the delay after participating in an all-important game but videos from the airport have now gone viral.
