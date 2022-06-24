AWCON

Super Falcons play 2 friendly games against NWFL sides

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Ratels 2-1 and draw Bayelsa Queens 1-1.

Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Ratels 2-1 and draw Bayelsa Queens 1-1.
Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Ratels 2-1 and draw Bayelsa Queens 1-1.

Nigeria's senior women's national football team the Super Falcons continue their preparation for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON).

Recommended articles

The team led by Randy Waldrum had two scrimmage sessions teams in the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL)

The Super Falcons were tested by FC Ratels and NWFL champions Bayelsa Queens with a full squad in camp.

Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Ratels 2-1 and draw Bayelsa Queens 1-1.
Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Ratels 2-1 and draw Bayelsa Queens 1-1. Pulse Nigeria

While their group opponents the Bayana Bayana of South Africa have touched down in Morocco, the Super Falcons fine tune their squad for the competition.

ALSO READ - Osimhen, Oshoala win big at 2022 Ballers Awards

Oshoala, Ajibade open Super Falcons camp for 2022 AWCON

Rasheedat Ajibade goes to church, Oshoala on vacation, Payne shows off drip

The Super Falcons are based in Abuja and took to the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja for the test games.

Super Falcons opponents Bayana Bayana of South Africa touch down in Morocco
Super Falcons opponents Bayana Bayana of South Africa touch down in Morocco Pulse Nigeria

The first friendly ended in a 2-1 victory for the Super Falcons against FC Ratels.

CSKA Moscow's Francisca Ordega and Charity Adule scored the goals for the Super Falcons.

Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Ratels 2-1 and draw Bayelsa Queens 1-1.
Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Ratels 2-1 and draw Bayelsa Queens 1-1. Pulse Nigeria

In the second friendly Super Falcon captain Onome Ebi scored as they were held to a 1-1 draw by the NWFL champions Bayelsa Queens.

Waldrum is expected to trim his team as the Super Falcons are set to depart for Morocco, host country of the 2022 AWCON this weekend.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Ochai Agbaji joins Isaac Okoro's Cleveland Cavaliers

    Nigerian-born Ochai Agbaji joins Isaac Okoro's Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Ratels 2-1 and draw Bayelsa Queens 1-1.

    Super Falcons play 2 friendly games against NWFL sides

  • Cryptocurrency platform Binance has announced a partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo

    Cristiano Ronaldo begins Cryptocurrency journey following announcement of the latest partnership

Recommended articles

Nigerian-born Ochai Agbaji joins Isaac Okoro's Cleveland Cavaliers

Nigerian-born Ochai Agbaji joins Isaac Okoro's Cleveland Cavaliers

Super Falcons play 2 friendly games against NWFL sides

Super Falcons play 2 friendly games against NWFL sides

'I will get the credit I deserve again'- Anthony Joshua makes confident claims ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

'I will get the credit I deserve again'- Anthony Joshua makes confident claims ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

Romelu Lukaku and the other victims of Chelsea's 'Number 9' curse

Romelu Lukaku and the other victims of Chelsea's 'Number 9' curse

'He’s unstoppable now'- MMA promoter thinks this fighter can stop Israel Adesanya

'He’s unstoppable now'- MMA promoter thinks this fighter can stop Israel Adesanya

Chelsea with Lukaku or Manchester United with Pogba - which Italian scam was bigger?

Chelsea with Lukaku or Manchester United with Pogba - which Italian scam was bigger?

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Awaziem, Omeruo, Onazi storm Enugu for wedding

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Awaziem, Omeruo, Onazi storm Enugu for Funnybone's wedding
SPORTS GIST

Vinícius, Pogba shine as Team Roberto Carlos beats Team Ronaldinho 12-10 at 'The Beautiful Game' exhibition match [Photos/Videos]

Vinícius, Pogba shine as Team Roberto Carlos beats Team Ronaldinho 12-10 at 'The Beautiful Game' exhibition match [Photos/Videos]
SPORTS GIST

Paul Pogba treated like a hero in Guinea [Photos/Video]

Paul Pogba treated like a hero in Guinea [Photos/Video]
SUPER EAGLES

Osimhen, Uzoho, Awaziem and Onyeka turn up for Onuachu's 2nd wedding in Lagos [Photos/Videos]

Osimhen, Uzoho, Awaziem and Onyeka turn up for Onuachu's 2nd wedding in Lagos