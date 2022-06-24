Super Falcons play 2 friendly games against NWFL sides

Nigeria's senior women's national football team the Super Falcons continue their preparation for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON).
Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Ratels 2-1 and draw Bayelsa Queens 1-1.
The team led by Randy Waldrum had two scrimmage sessions teams in the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL)
The Super Falcons were tested by FC Ratels and NWFL champions Bayelsa Queens with a full squad in camp.
While their group opponents the Bayana Bayana of South Africa have touched down in Morocco, the Super Falcons fine tune their squad for the competition.
Super Falcons and NWFL
The Super Falcons are based in Abuja and took to the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja for the test games.
The first friendly ended in a 2-1 victory for the Super Falcons against FC Ratels.
CSKA Moscow's Francisca Ordega and Charity Adule scored the goals for the Super Falcons.
In the second friendly Super Falcon captain Onome Ebi scored as they were held to a 1-1 draw by the NWFL champions Bayelsa Queens.
Waldrum is expected to trim his team as the Super Falcons are set to depart for Morocco, host country of the 2022 AWCON this weekend.
