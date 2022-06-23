Super Falcons opponents Bayana Bayana of South Africa touch down in Morocco

The buzz ahead of the tournament continues as teams have already started arriving in the host country Morocco.

The latest team to touch down in Morocco for the AWCON are the Super Eagles group opponents the Bayana Bayana of South Africa.

The Bayana Bayana landed in Morocco late on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Nigeria Vs South Africa

The official Twitter handle of the Bayana Bayana confirmed their safe arrival in Morocco for the tournament.

The statement on their departure from South Africa said, "SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan and COO Lydia Monyepao at the airport to bid farewell to Banyana Banyana as the team departs to Morocco 🇲🇦 for the #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022."

Upon their arrival a statement said, "Touch down. Banyana Banyana have landed safely in Casablanca, Morocco where they will continue with preparations for the #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 set for 2-23 July 2022."

The Super Falcons led by Randy Waldrum continue their preparation for the AWCON at the 60,000 MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.