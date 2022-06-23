AWCON

Super Falcons opponents Bayana Bayana of South Africa touch down in Morocco

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Nigeria continues to train, South Africa land in Morocco for AWCON

Super Falcons opponents Bayana Bayana of South Africa touch down in Morocco
Super Falcons opponents Bayana Bayana of South Africa touch down in Morocco

The Super Falcons of Nigeria continue their preparation for the upcoming 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON).

Recommended articles

The buzz ahead of the tournament continues as teams have already started arriving in the host country Morocco.

The latest team to touch down in Morocco for the AWCON are the Super Eagles group opponents the Bayana Bayana of South Africa.

The Bayana Bayana landed in Morocco late on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Super Falcons opponents Bayana Bayana of South Africa touch down in Morocco
Super Falcons opponents Bayana Bayana of South Africa touch down in Morocco Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ - Osimhen, Oshoala win big at 2022 Ballers Awards

Oshoala, Ajibade open Super Falcons camp for 2022 AWCON

Rasheedat Ajibade goes to church, Oshoala on vacation, Payne shows off drip

The official Twitter handle of the Bayana Bayana confirmed their safe arrival in Morocco for the tournament.

Super Falcons opponents Bayana Bayana of South Africa touch down in Morocco
Super Falcons opponents Bayana Bayana of South Africa touch down in Morocco Pulse Nigeria

The statement on their departure from South Africa said, "SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan and COO Lydia Monyepao at the airport to bid farewell to Banyana Banyana as the team departs to Morocco 🇲🇦 for the #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022."

Upon their arrival a statement said, "Touch down. Banyana Banyana have landed safely in Casablanca, Morocco where they will continue with preparations for the #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 set for 2-23 July 2022."

Super Falcons opponents Bayana Bayana of South Africa touch down in Morocco
Super Falcons opponents Bayana Bayana of South Africa touch down in Morocco Pulse Nigeria

The Super Falcons led by Randy Waldrum continue their preparation for the AWCON at the 60,000 MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The AWCON starts Saturday, July 2 and the Super Falcons are grouped along with the Bayana Bayana of South Africa, Burundi and Botswana.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Super Falcons opponents Bayana Bayana of South Africa touch down in Morocco

    Super Falcons opponents Bayana Bayana of South Africa touch down in Morocco

  • Drama as Nigerian man compares Romelu Lukaku's girlfriends to Lekki babes on Twitter

    'Wahala' as Nigerian guy and Lukaku's alleged girlfriend go at each other on Twitter

  • Romelu Lukaku was reportedly in tears following his 'dream return 'to Inter Milan

    Romelu Lukaku reportedly 'in tears' following Inter return

Recommended articles

Ronaldo troubled by Manchester United's delay in transfers

Ronaldo troubled by Manchester United's delay in transfers

NBBF issues apology to President Buhari as Federal government lifts ban on basketball

NBBF issues apology to President Buhari as Federal government lifts ban on basketball

Nigeria drop one position in latest FIFA Rankings despite thrashing Sao Tome 10-0

Nigeria drop one position in latest FIFA Rankings despite thrashing Sao Tome 10-0

Nigeria's Flamingoes to know u-17 WWC group opponents on Friday

Nigeria's Flamingoes to know u-17 WWC group opponents on Friday

3 Super Eagles stars for Newcastle to realistically target in the new era

3 Super Eagles stars for Newcastle to realistically target in the new era

Super Falcons opponents Bayana Bayana of South Africa touch down in Morocco

Super Falcons opponents Bayana Bayana of South Africa touch down in Morocco

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Awaziem, Omeruo, Onazi storm Enugu for wedding

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Awaziem, Omeruo, Onazi storm Enugu for Funnybone's wedding
SPORTS GIST

Vinícius, Pogba shine as Team Roberto Carlos beats Team Ronaldinho 12-10 at 'The Beautiful Game' exhibition match [Photos/Videos]

Vinícius, Pogba shine as Team Roberto Carlos beats Team Ronaldinho 12-10 at 'The Beautiful Game' exhibition match [Photos/Videos]
SPORTS GIST

Paul Pogba treated like a hero in Guinea [Photos/Video]

Paul Pogba treated like a hero in Guinea [Photos/Video]
SUPER EAGLES

Osimhen, Uzoho, Awaziem and Onyeka turn up for Onuachu's 2nd wedding in Lagos [Photos/Videos]

Osimhen, Uzoho, Awaziem and Onyeka turn up for Onuachu's 2nd wedding in Lagos