Super Falcons lose fifth consecutive game, fall to Japan 🇯🇵 in Kobe

Izuchukwu Akawor
This is surely not the best of time for Nigeria's senior national teams after the Super Falcons suffered another defeat.

Nigeria's national women's football team Super Falcons on Thursday slumped to another international defeat.

Super Falcons were not match for their Japanese counterparts after a convincing 2-0 loss in Kobe.

A brilliant second half performance saw the host subdued the Falcons following two wonderful goals.

Mina Tanaka was the star of the show as she netted both goals, one of them a beautiful free kick, in the space of four second half minutes to hand Japan a deserved win.

The game was the third meeting between the two continental giants in women's football but Japan proved to be too good for Nigeria.

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Randy Waldrum-led Falcons following another defeat.

Super Falcons have not won or drawn a game since losing to Morocco in July.
The Super Falcons were without star forward, Asisat Oshoala but still had enough quality to get at least a draw against Japan.

However, it was not meant to be as the Nigerians failed to build on a positive first half performance which ended goalless.

With the result on Thursday, Randy Waldrum's Super Falcons have now failed to win any of the last five matches.

The Falcons have lost all five games, a run that stretches since the 2022 WAFCON defeat to Morocco back in July.

Super Falcons have conceded ten goals and scored just two goals in that period.

