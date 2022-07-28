Former Super Eagles stars Osaze Odemwingie and Sani Kaita team up

Odemwingie and Kaita were both on the Super Eagles squad that participated at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Odemwingie was famous for his attacking flair with the Super Eagles while Kaita was a defensive anchor.

Both Kaita and Odemwingie are now retired, married and family men.

Odemwingie and Kaita

Odemwingie is now based in the West Midlands, England, United Kingdom.

The former Stoke City forward took some time out to see his Super Eagles teammate Kaita.

Kaita was so delighted to see Odemwingie that he took to social media to share a photo on his official Instagram account.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "Osaze dey! It was great to catch up with you. Thanks for the visit.