Former Super Eagles stars Osaze Odemwingie and Sani Kaita team up
12 years after red card against Greece, Odemwingie and Kaita link up
Odemwingie and Kaita were both on the Super Eagles squad that participated at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.
Odemwingie was famous for his attacking flair with the Super Eagles while Kaita was a defensive anchor.
Both Kaita and Odemwingie are now retired, married and family men.
Odemwingie and Kaita
Odemwingie is now based in the West Midlands, England, United Kingdom.
The former Stoke City forward took some time out to see his Super Eagles teammate Kaita.
Kaita was so delighted to see Odemwingie that he took to social media to share a photo on his official Instagram account.
Along with the photos was a message that said, "Osaze dey! It was great to catch up with you. Thanks for the visit.
Osaze was beside Kaita when he was sent off in the 2010 World Cup group game against Greece and seems to have continued their relationship 12 years later.
