Super Eagles star Oghenekaro Etebo welcomes baby

Etebo welcomed a baby with his wife Isi on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Etebo took to his official Instagram account to announce the arrival of the new baby.

In the photo posted, Etebo and his wife posed with the baby.

The post also came with a message that said, "we did it again 😂 Introducing our bundle of joy @isietebo thank God for the courage and strength you put in bringing this cutie to the World

His wife Isi took to her official Instagram to explain the pregnancy and delivery process.

Along with photos was a message that said, "When @mercychinwo said “I don’t know how you do it but I like it, you’re consistent in all your ways.

“I felt it in my soul because God comes through for me anytime I’m in needs, I don’t know why and I don’t know how I don’t even deserve it but I am absolutely grateful 🙏🙏💃💃 Our newest addition has arrived."

Etebo and his wife Isi now have three children together. The couple have a boy named wealth and a girl named Elo.

The Super Eagles midfielder suffered an injury early in the season.