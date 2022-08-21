SERIE A

Super Eagles' Osimhen continues fantastic start, scores again for Napoli

The journey to 20 goals plus in the Serie A this season continued successfully for the Super Eagles forward.

Victor Osimhen has now scored two goals in two matches for Napoli.
Nigerian super forward Victor Osimhen was on target again in Serie A for his club SSC Napoli.

Osimhen scored the second goal of the game as Napoli thrashed the newly promoted club, AC Monza, 4-0 at the Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.

Victor Osimhen has scored 2 goals in 2 starts.
The 23-year-old started his second game of the season and crowned it with a goal, his second of the season in as many matches for the Blues.

Osimhen lasted 84 minutes before he was substituted for Adam Ounas. He is yet to play 90 minutes this season.

Other scorers for Napoli were summer signings, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who scored two goals, and Min-Jae Kim.

While Osimhen got on the score sheet once again, new signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was the star of the show at the Maradona Stadium.

The new kid on the block at Napoli, Kvaratskhelia.
Kvaratskhelia is now Napoli's top scorer after he scored a brace to inspire the Blues to another big win in Serie A.

The 21-year-old summer arrival scored the first and third goal as Napoli thrashed Monza 3-0.

Osimhen will have competition this season from Kvaratskhelia.
Kvaratskhelia scored one and assisted another goal in his debut last weekend as Napoli demolished Hellas Verona 5-2 in their season opener.

He has now followed that with another brace and will surely push Nigeria's Osimhen in the battle for who emerges as Napoli's top scorer this season.

